Ottawa Senators vs Detroit Red Wings projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 31st January, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Ottawa is currently 19-25-2 and coming off a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators in OT on Monday. The win snapped the Senators' two-game losing streak, while this will be Ottawa's final game before the All-Star Break.

Detroit, meanwhile, is 26-18-5 and is currently holding onto the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings are coming off a 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at home on Saturday and are on a two-game winning streak.

Ottawa Senators Projected Lineup

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig - Shane Pinto - Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik - Rourke Chartier - Parker Kelly

Defenseman

Thomas Chabot - Jakob Chychrun

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalies

Joonas Korpisalo

Mads Sogaard

Ottawa Senators starting goalie

Joonas Koprisalo is expected to start

The Ottawa Senators are expected to start Joonas Korpisalo on Wednesday night.

Games played: 32

Wins: 11

Losses: 16

OT Losses: 2

Goals Against: 101

Goals Against Average: 3.43

Shots Faced: 903

Saves: 802

Save Percentage: .888

Shutouts: 0

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

David Perron - J.T. Compher - Robby Fabbri

Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Christian Fischer

Klim Kostin - Joe Veleno - Daniel Sprong

Defenseman

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider

Olli Maatta - Jeff Petry

Shayne Gostisbehere - Justin Holl

Goalies

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Detroit Red Wings Starting Goalie

Alex Lyon will start for Detroit

Alex Lyon will get the start for the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Games played: 20

Wins: 13

Losses: 6

OT Losses: 1

Goals Against: 47

Goals Against Average: 2.49

Shots Faced: 617

Saves: 570

Save Percentage: .924

Shutouts: 2

