Ottawa Senators vs Detroit Red Wings projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 31st January, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
Ottawa is currently 19-25-2 and coming off a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators in OT on Monday. The win snapped the Senators' two-game losing streak, while this will be Ottawa's final game before the All-Star Break.
Detroit, meanwhile, is 26-18-5 and is currently holding onto the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings are coming off a 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at home on Saturday and are on a two-game winning streak.
Ottawa Senators Projected Lineup
Forwards
- Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson
- Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux
- Ridly Greig - Shane Pinto - Vladimir Tarasenko
- Dominik Kubalik - Rourke Chartier - Parker Kelly
Defenseman
- Thomas Chabot - Jakob Chychrun
- Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
- Erik Brannstrom - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Goalies
- Joonas Korpisalo
- Mads Sogaard
Ottawa Senators starting goalie
The Ottawa Senators are expected to start Joonas Korpisalo on Wednesday night.
- Games played: 32
- Wins: 11
- Losses: 16
- OT Losses: 2
- Goals Against: 101
- Goals Against Average: 3.43
- Shots Faced: 903
- Saves: 802
- Save Percentage: .888
- Shutouts: 0
Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup
Forwards
- Alex DeBrincat - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
- David Perron - J.T. Compher - Robby Fabbri
- Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Christian Fischer
- Klim Kostin - Joe Veleno - Daniel Sprong
Defenseman
- Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
- Olli Maatta - Jeff Petry
- Shayne Gostisbehere - Justin Holl
Goalies
- Alex Lyon
- James Reimer
Detroit Red Wings Starting Goalie
Alex Lyon will get the start for the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
- Games played: 20
- Wins: 13
- Losses: 6
- OT Losses: 1
- Goals Against: 47
- Goals Against Average: 2.49
- Shots Faced: 617
- Saves: 570
- Save Percentage: .924
- Shutouts: 2
Poll : Who do you think wins?
Detroit
Ottawa
0 votes