Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan. 6, 2024

The Ottawa Senators clash with the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton on Saturday night. The Senators have won two of their last five games, while the Oilers have won six straight.

Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers: Game info

Date and Time : Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET Location : Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Canada

: Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Canada TV Broadcast : ESPN+.

: ESPN+. Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: Tune in to live radio on CFGO - TSN 1200 Ottawa and 630 CHED AM

Ottawa Senators: Game preview

The Ottawa Senators are 14-20-0 this season after losing to the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in their last game.

On average, they have scored 3.35 goals per game and allowed 3.59 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 16.9%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 71.9%.

The Senators are the underdogs, with moneyline odds of +172.

Ottawa Senators: Key players and injury status

Tim Stutzlw has been a key player for the Senators this season, with 34 points (seven goals and 27 assists).

Claude Giroux has also played a crucial role, accumulating 31 points through 10 goals and 21 assists. In 17 games, Joonas Korpisalo (7-12-0) has a goals-against average of 3.61 per game and a save percentage of .889.

Zack MacEwen (illness), Mathieu Joseph (lower body) and Rourke Chartier (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers are 19-15-1 after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 in their last game.

They are scoring 3.60 goals per game and conceding 3.20 against, with a power play success rate of 25.0% and a penalty kill rate of 79.8%. They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -207.

Edmonton Oilers: Key players and injury status

Connor McDavid has been a key player for the Oilers this season, with 53 points, scoring 14 goals and providing 39 assists.

Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl has a remarkable tally of 18 goals and 24 assists in 35 games. In goal, Stuart Skinner has a record of 15-9-1, with goals against average of 2.83 per game and a save percentage of .895.

Sam Gagner (undisclosed) and Ryan Fanti (hip) are unavailable for the game.