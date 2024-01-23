Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 23rd 2024

The Ottawa Senators will face the Montreal Canadiens in a crucial matchup at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The puck is set to drop at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans are eager to witness the live action. For those unable to attend the game in person, the NHL offers a live stream option that allows fans to catch all the action from the comfort of their homes.

Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview

In their most recent outing, the Ottawa Senators displayed resilience, bouncing back from an overtime loss to Winnipeg with a late flurry that secured a victory over Philadelphia on the road.

They improved to 17-24-1, placing them 16th in the Eastern Conference and 30 points behind the division-leading Bruins.

Offensively, the Senators have excelled, finishing 10th in the league with an average of 3.38 goals per game. However, their defensive efforts have landed them 28th in goals against, with an average of 3.67 goals per game.

Special teams play is an area where the Senators aim to improve, currently ranking 24th on the power play (15.6%) and dead last in penalty killing (72.7%).

On the other side of the ice, the Montreal Canadiens faced a setback in their recent game against Boston, suffering a blowout loss. With a season record of 19-20-7, the Canadiens are looking to bounce back and gain ground in the competitive Atlantic Division.

Currently standing sixth in the standings, they are 20 points behind the top-seeded Bruins and nine points behind the Maple Leafs for the final guaranteed playoff spot.

Montreal's offensive production ranks 28th in the league, averaging 2.72 goals per game. Defensively, they are 26th in goals against, conceding an average of 3.50 goals per contest. The Canadiens are hoping to capitalize on their power play opportunities, currently sitting 20th with a success rate of 19.3%.

However, their penalty-killing unit ranks 29th, successfully navigating only 72.9% of their shorthanded situations.

Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-Head

The Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens have engaged in a competitive rivalry, having played 106 games to date. With an average of 5.9 goals per match, both teams have showcased offensive prowess.

The Senators boast 56 regular-time victories, 14 in overtime, and 5 in shootouts, while the Canadiens secured 50 regular-time wins, 8 in overtime, and 4 in shootouts.

Interestingly, the goal-scoring statistics reveal an average of 3 goals per match for the Senators and 2.9 for the Canadiens.