Ottawa Senators vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 14th Oct 2023

Hockey fans, mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14, as the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers face off in an exciting NHL clash at the Canadian Tire Centre. The puck drops at 1:00 PM ET, and you can catch all the action on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH.

Ottawa Senators Preview

The Ottawa Senators head into this contest with a 0-1 record, currently sitting in sixth place in the Atlantic Division. Their early-season performance may not have been stellar, but the Senators are eager to turn things around. Leading the charge for the Senators so far this season is Mathieu Joseph, who has notched one goal and one assist, tallying two points.

Taking a look back at the previous season, the Ottawa Senators were ranked 18th in the league, with a total of 259 goals scored, averaging 3.2 goals per game. However, they faced some struggles on the defensive end, conceding 270 goals, averaging 3.3 goals per game, placing them 20th in the NHL. On a brighter note, the Senators ranked second in the league with 72 power-play goals out of 306 chances.

Philadelphia Flyers Preview

On the opposing side, the Philadelphia Flyers come into this matchup with a 1-0 record, positioning them third in the Metropolitan Division. In their previous game, they secured a victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, thanks in large part to Travis Konecny's outstanding performance, where he netted a pair of goals.

The Flyers are looking to build on this early-season success and establish themselves as strong contenders in the Eastern Conference.

In the 2022-2023 season, the Philadelphia Flyers had 220 goals, averaging 2.7 goals per game, which placed them 29th in the league in scoring. Defensively, they allowed an average of 3.4 goals per game, totaling 276 goals against, ranking them 23rd in the NHL. Their power-play performance was a point of concern, with just 35 power-play goals, ranking 31st in the NHL out of 225 opportunities.

Ottawa Senators Projected Lines

Forwards

BRADY TKACHUK TIM STÜTZLE CLAUDE GIROUX MATHIEU JOSEPH RIDLY GREIG VLADIMIR TARASENKO DOMINIK KUBALIK ROURKE CHARTIER DRAKE BATHERSON PARKER KELLY MARK KASTELIC ZACK MACEWEN

Defenceman

JAKOB CHYCHRUN THOMAS CHABOT JAKE SANDERSON ARTEM ZUB ERIK BRANNSTROM TRAVIS HAMONIC

Goalies

JOONAS KORPISALO ANTON FORSBERG

Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lines

Forwards

JOEL FARABEE SEAN COUTURIER BOBBY BRINK OWEN TIPPETT MORGAN FROST CAM ATKINSON SCOTT LAUGHTON NOAH CATES TRAVIS KONECNY NICOLAS DESLAURIERS RYAN POEHLING GARNET HATHAWAY

Defenceman

CAM YORK TRAVIS SANHEIM MARC STAAL SEAN WALKER EGOR ZAMULA NICK SEELER

Goalies

CARTER HART CAL PETERSEN

Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers odds & predictions

The Senators are considered the favorites, with odds of -183, while the Philadelphia Flyers are the underdogs with odds of +153. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5, indicating a potentially high-scoring affair.

The odds tell us that the Senators have a 64.7% chance of winning this contest, based on the moneyline's implied probability. Conversely, the Flyers are given a 39.5% chance of securing the victory. These odds suggest that the Senators have a favorable advantage in this game.