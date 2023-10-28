Ottawa Senators vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 28th Oct 2023 

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Ottawa Senators for a Saturday night game in the Eastern Conference. This game will take place on October 28 and start at 7:00 PM ET.

Ottawa has lost three straight games while Pittsburgh has only won one out of their past four matches.

This game will take place at the PPG PAINTS Arena in Pittsburgh and can be watched live on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT.

Ottawa Senators game preview

The Ottawa Senators currently stand at 3-4-0 this season after losing to the New York Islanders by 3-2 in their most recent matchup.

The Senators are scoring 3.86 goals per game while allowing 3.43, going 20% on power plays and 74.1 percent penalty kills.

Vladimir Tarasenko has three goals and five assists for a total of eight points this season. Tim Stutzle has been a big offensive contributor for Ottawa this season, scoring two goals and adding six assists in seven games.

Anton Forsberg is expected to start for Ottawa. This season he has gone 2-1-0 with an overall goal-against average of 3.01 and a save percentage of .873.

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

Pittsburgh Penguins are 3-4-0 this season following their 4-0 victory against Colorado Avalanche.

Their offensive unit has scored 3.00 goals per game while only conceding 2.86 goals. The power play percentage stands at 11.1% while the penalty kill is at 86.4%.

Evgeni Malkin has been instrumental in Pittsburgh's offense this season, notching nine points across seven matches. Sidney Crosby has scored seven points for Pittsburgh over seven games so far this year, scoring 16% of his shots while tallying four goals and three assists.

Tristan Jarry has been projected as Pittsburgh's starting goalie this season, and he presently has a 2.24 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

Ottawa Senators lines

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk

Tim Stutzle

Claude Giroux

Josh Norris

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson

Travis Hamonic

Jakob Chychrun

Goalies

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Pittsburgh Penguins lines

Forwards

Jake Guentzel

Sidney Crosby

Bryan Rust

Evgeni Malkin

Defensemen

Ryan Graves

Kris Letang

Erik Karlsson

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Magnus Hellberg

Ottawa Senators vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Predictions

Both teams have an outstanding goaltending performance throughout the season.

Pittsburgh Penguins are considered favorites with moneyline odds of -150 while Ottawa Senators are considered underdogs with +126 odds.

Moneyline odds suggest that Pittsburgh stands a 60.0% chance of victory in this contest.