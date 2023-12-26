Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 27th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs, currently holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 17-8-6, are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators, residing in the 16th position at 12-17. The clash is scheduled to take place at the iconic Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

For fans eagerly awaiting the matchup, the game will be broadcasted on TVAS, SN and ESPN+, providing a prime-time viewing experience for hockey enthusiasts. Additionally, for those preferring the flexibility of live streaming, Fubo TV and Watch ESPN offer a convenient platform to catch all the action as it unfolds on the ice at Scotiabank Arena.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TVAS, SN and ESPN+

TVAS, SN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Fubo TV.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game preview

The upcoming clash between the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 27 holds significant intrigue. The Senators currently hold a season record of 12-17-0, while the Maple Leafs have displayed a stronger performance with a record of 17-8-6.

In terms of standout players, the Senators will be relying on the consistent performance of center Josh Norris (#9), who leads the team with 7 points in the past five games, including an impressive five goals.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun (#6) has been a valuable playmaker, contributing six assists during the same period, while Erik Brannstrom (#26) has proven to be a defensive force with a plus-minus rating of +4.

On the Maple Leafs' side, right winger William Nylander (#88) has emerged as a key offensive contributor, boasting nine points in the past five games. Center Auston Matthews (#34) continues to be a scoring machine, leading the team with an impressive seven goals in the same timeframe. Additionally, left winger Matthew Knies (#23) has showcased his versatility with a solid plus-minus rating of +4.

The goaltender matchup is crucial in determining the outcome of the game. For the Senators, Joonas Korpisalo (#70) enters the game with a record of 6-11-0, a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.62, and a save percentage (SV%) of .891. On the Maple Leafs' side, Joseph Woll (#60) boasts a record of 8-5-1, a lower GAA of 2.80, and a higher SV% of .916.

The season series between these two teams is currently tied at 1-1. The Senators secured a 6-3 victory in the first meeting on Nov. 8, while the Maple Leafs responded with a 4-3 win on Dec. 7.

In terms of team statistics, the Toronto Maple Leafs hold an advantage in power play percentage (26.4%, 4th) over the Senators (17.6%, 23rd). However, the Senators aim to capitalize on the Maple Leafs' penalty kill percentage, where they rank 31st with 71.3%, while the Maple Leafs sit at 20th with 79.2%. Faceoff percentages favor the Maple Leafs at 53.2% (6th), compared to the Senators at 50.6% (14th).

Both teams enter the game with similar recent performances, each on a one-game winning streak. The Senators have a 3-7-0 record in their past 10 games, while the Maple Leafs boast a 5-2-3 record.