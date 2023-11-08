Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 8th 2023

The battle for supremacy in the Eastern Conference of the NHL heats up as the Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2) face off against the Ottawa Senators (4-6) on Nov. 8, 2023, at the iconic Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+.

As of now, the Maple Leafs are sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, while the Senators find themselves in the 16th spot.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch:

If you're eager to catch this exciting matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs, you have several options:

ESPN+: The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Subscribers to this service can enjoy high-quality streaming from the comfort of their devices. Streaming Services: Some live TV streaming services may offer access to the game, so you can watch it on platforms such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live, or Sling TV. Be sure to check their offerings and availability in your region.

Ottawa Senators Game preview

The Ottawa Senators have been a force to be reckoned with offensively, averaging an impressive 3.80 goals per game this season. Key players like Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux and Tim Stutzle have been instrumental in their offensive success. Together, they have notched 13 goals and 20 assists, forming a formidable top two lines.

But it's not just the stars doing the work. Vladimir Tarasenko, Joshua Norris and Mathieu Joseph have also made significant contributions with a combined 10 goals and 15 assists. Moreover, the Senators' blue line has been remarkably effective in opening up the offense, as defensemen Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson have added seven goals and 11 assists from the point.

Toronto Maple Leafs Game info

On the other side, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been enjoying a strong season, with their offense consistently finding the back of the net. They have averaged 3.42 goals per game, and in their past two games, they have scored an impressive 10 goals.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner are the driving forces behind the Maple Leafs' offensive success, amassing an impressive 24 goals and 27 assists to lead the top two lines.

However, the depth of their offense has been a significant contributor to their success. Players like John Tavares, Calle Jarnkrok and Matthew Knies have combined for 11 goals and 15 assists, providing crucial support.

The Maple Leafs have also seen their defensemen step up, with Morgan Rielly and John Klingberg chipping in with two goals and 13 assists from the blue line.