Ottawa Senators vs Washington Capitals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Oct 18, 2023

Hockey fans are in for an exciting matchup as the Washington Capitals (1-1-0) face off against the Ottawa Senators (2-1-0) on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and MNMT and will take place at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. If you can't make it to the arena, here's all you need to know about how to catch the action live.

For fans looking to catch this thrilling showdown, ESPN+ is your go-to live-streaming option. The game will be available on ESPN+, allowing you to watch the action unfold on your preferred devices. The game will also be televised on MNMT, giving you multiple ways to tune in and follow the intense battle between these two competitive teams.

Ottawa Senators vs Washington Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ottawa Senators vs Washington Capitals: Game preview

The Capitals have had a rocky start to their season, struggling to find their offensive rhythm and scoring only two goals in their first two games. Matthew Phillips, Sonny Milano and Connor McMichael have been the primary contributors, with two goals and two assists each, but the rest of the team's offense has faced challenges.

All eyes are on Alexander Ovechkin, one of the greatest scorers of all time, who is yet to find the back of the net this season. Capitals fans hope he can step up, especially after his impressive 42 goals and 33 assists last season.

In contrast, the Senators have kicked off the season with a bang, boasting an impressive average of 4.33 goals per game and scoring 10 in their last two outings. Brady Tkachuk and Vladimir Tarasenko have led the charge, notching five goals and four assists to spearhead the top line.

However, it's not just Tkachuk and Tarasenko; the rest of the Senators' offense has also been firing on all cylinders. Players like Mathieu Joseph, Tim Stutzle and Claude Giroux have combined for four goals and five assists.

The team's defensemen, Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson, have also made significant contributions, chipping in with three goals and four assists from the blue line, further boosting the Senators' offensive efforts.

Wednesday night's matchup between the Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals promises to be an exciting clash.