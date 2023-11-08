"Our Cup run starts now": San Jose Sharks fans ecstatic after first win of the season over Flyers

San Jose Sharks fans are rejoicing after the team's much-awaited victory against the Philadelphia Flyers, ending an agonizing 11-game season-opening losing streak. The SAP Center was buzzing with excitement as the Sharks clinched a hard-fought 2-1 win, giving their loyal supporters a reason to cheer.

Forward Tomas Hertl, reflecting the sentiments of the entire team, expressed the exhilaration felt by the players.

"It feels unreal," he said. "We finally passed it, we got the first win. We're really excited. It was a grinder, but it took all 20 guys, and it was amazing. Huge win for us tonight."

Anthony Duclair played a pivotal role in the victory, contributing a goal and an assist, while Mackenzie Blackwood's remarkable 38 saves ensured a solid defensive performance for the Sharks.

For Sharks fans, this win is a glimmer of hope in what has been a tough start to the season. Fans took to Twitter in a celebratory frenzy as their team secured a much-needed victory.

This victory was especially significant given the San Jose Sharks challenging start to the season, with back-to-back games where they allowed 10 goals each. Head coach David Quinn commended the team's relentless work ethic and determination:

"I give these guys so much credit. They've been such a great group to coach, they never stop working. They're attentive, they work hard in practice. There were so many things that went into tonight and at some point you say, 'Enough is enough.'"

San Jose Sharks claim first win after defeating Flyers 2-1 in thriller

In a game that marked a turning point for the San Jose Sharks, they secured their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sharks got off to a strong start as Anthony Duclair opened the scoring just 1:43 into the first period, capitalizing on a cross-ice pass from Kevin Labanc.

William Eklund extended their lead to 2-0 on a power play at 16:18 of the second period, with Duclair setting him up for a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

The Flyers managed to get on the board when Joel Farabee notched a goal at 18:51, confirmed by a video review, making it 2-1. However, the Sharks' defense, led by goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, held strong, and Blackwood made 15 crucial saves in the third period to secure the victory.

Despite territorial control and numerous opportunities, the Flyers couldn't find a way to finish, leaving them frustrated as they fell short in their quest for a comeback. The win was a moment of celebration for the San Jose Sharks and their dedicated fans.