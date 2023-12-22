"Out of this world": NBA generational talent Victor Wembanyama left baffled by hockey's one unique aspect

In a captivating convergence of sporting prowess, two young athletes who stand at the pinnacle of their respective disciplines, Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama, recently met for a unique and unforgettable encounter. As the No. 1 picks in their respective drafts, Bedard and Wembanyama represent the epitome of talent and potential, and their meeting provided fans with a glimpse into the crossroads of hockey and basketball.

Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 center hailing from France, made a lasting impression on the basketball world with his exceptional skills. Prior to his NBA draft selection at the age of 19, Wembanyama shone brightly in France's highest-tier professional basketball league, earning three LNB Pro A Best Young Player awards. Now leading the San Antonio Spurs in points, rebounds, assists and blocks, Wembanyama's journey to NBA stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary.

A highlight of Wembanyama's charisma emerged in a memorable quote about NHL fights:

"I love when people start fighting, it's out of this world."

This unique perspective on the physicality of hockey added an intriguing layer to the meeting between the two athletes from different sporting realms.

On the other side of the spectrum, Connor Bedard, dubbed "the Future of Hockey" at the tender age of 13, was granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada to play junior hockey before turning 16. As the first pick in the Western Hockey League, Bedard quickly ascended to the NHL at the age of 18, where he now leads the Chicago Blackhawks in points, goals and assists.

A 7-footer in the NHL? Victor Wembanyama proves his mettle in game of stick hockey with Connor Bedard

The convergence of these two athletes occurred during Wembanyama's visit to Chicago for a game against the Chicago Bulls. The exchange of signed jerseys, captured in a photo shared by the NHL on social media, symbolized the mutual respect between Bedard and Wembanyama.

The meeting extended beyond the formalities as Wembanyama received a personalized tour of the Blackhawks locker room from Bedard.

In a light-hearted moment, Wembanyama, admitting his limited knowledge of hockey, expressed his enthusiasm by saying, "It sounds dope." The two athletes engaged in an interview, providing fans with insights into their respective sports.

Wembanyama, ever curious, even tried his hand at hockey, taking slap shots with Bedard and challenging him to a face-off. In a surprising turn of events, Wembanyama pulled off an upset victory, showcasing his adaptability and innate athletic abilities.