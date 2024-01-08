"Over $40 million tied into 4 guys" - NHL fans left debating William Nylander's new contract extension with Maple Leafs

The hockey world was set abuzz when NHL insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell on Twitter. He announced that the Toronto Maple Leafs and star winger William Nylander were finalizing an eight-year, $92 million contract extension. The deal also includes a no-movement clause (NMC) throughout the season. The contract carries significant weight and has ignited fervent discussions among hockey enthusiasts.

NHL fans expressed their opinions on Nylander's lucrative extension on X. Some voiced concerns about the financial commitment. One fan tweeted,

"OVER $40 MILLION TIED INTO 4 GUYS."

Another fan expressed empathy for Nylander, tweeting,

"Trapped in Toronto. Poor guy,"

On a more positive note, one fan celebrated the contract, particularly highlighting the indispensability of Nylander and fellow star Auston Matthews. Their tweet read,

"Love it. Matthews and Nylander are the 2 untouchables on the team. I do wish stars would take a little less like other teams to give cap space, but at least the cap is going up."

Here are a few more fan reactions.

With the news of Nylander's extension spreading throughout the NHL community, diverse fan reactions are expected. Toronto's decision to secure Nylander's services for the long term has undoubtedly fueled discussions that will persist as the team navigates this crucial season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have secured star winger William Nylander for the long haul. They have signed him to an impressive eight-year, $92 million contract extension set to commence next season. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman confirmed the deal, highlighting its historic nature as the largest contract in Maple Leafs history by total value. Nylander, 27, opted for an NMC throughout the extension, solidifying his commitment to the team.

Nylander's outstanding performance in the current season, a remarkable 17-game point streak, has earned him this significant contract. He is currently ranked amongst the top 10 league scorers with 54 points in 37 games. Nylander's decision to bet on himself this year has unquestionably paid off.

With Nylander and Auston Matthews now locked in under new contracts, half of the Maple Leafs' "Core Four" is secured for the long term.

Toronto will now attend to Mitch Marner and John Tavares, who are poised for new contract negotiations on July 1. Nylander's journey from a previous negotiation-induced delay to becoming a key piece in the team's future reflects personal and team success.