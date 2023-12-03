Connor McDavid was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame earlier tonight. This year's inductees pop star Avril Lavigne, comedian Rick Mercer and Order of Canada member and actress Tantoo Cardinal. The Walk of Fame honors the achievements of Canadians from multiple fields including science, philanthropy and sports.

Connor McDavid's Canada's Walk of Fame induction left some hockey fans puzzled. Some said the induction came too early in the 26-year-old Edmonton Oilers captain's career, while others questioned his lack of on-ice achievements.

Some fans also questioned his induction before that of NHL veteran and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. One fan wrote:

"How Connor McDavid got in the Canada's Walk of Fame over Sidney Crosby? Doesn't make sense" - JFerraraF18

Some fans came to McDavid's defense citing,

"He's Inducted Into the Canadian Walk of Fame due to be the world's Greatest Player. Far better then any of those who do have cups. None can touch the guy for sure, he will have a legendary career." - RaterREdge13

Connor McDavid's Canada's Walk of Fame induction came on the night of the gala's 25th anniversary. He joins other notable names from the world of hockey namely Maurice Richard (1999), Bobby Orr (1998), Mark Messier (2019), Mario Lemieux (2004), Gordie Howe (2000), Wayne Gretzky (2002), among others.

Connor McDavid's career achievements aiding Canada WoF nomination

The first time Connor McDavid skated in a Canadian jersey was in 2012-13 when he played in the World U17 Hockey Challenge and U18 World Junior Championship.

McDavid won the Gold medal in that year's U18 WJC tournament. He also scored the most goals (8), most points (14) and won the MVP award.

Per Eliteprospects, McDavid has represented Canada on six occassions: 2013 World U17 Hockey Challenge, 2013 IIHF World U18 Championship (Gold), 2014 IIHF World Junior Championship, 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship (Gold), 2016 IIHF World Championship (2016) and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Meanwhile, regarldess of the status of their induction in Canada's Walk of Fame, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid may lace up for Team Canada in a international tournament in the future.

If and when that happens, there is a clear position clash as both superstars play center. In an interview with Elliotte Friedman, Crosby said he would happily give his position up for McDavid and adapt as per the need.

"I've skated with him, and I've played both (positions). I think I'm good either way, playing wing or center, whatever he wants to do. He can carry the mail, I'll find the opening."

