The Montreal Canadiens recently announced a contract extension with forward Cole Caufield. They have reached an eight-year agreement spanning from the 2023-24 season to the 2030-31 season. As the news spread across social media, Twitter fans eagerly shared their reactions to the contract extension.

One enthusiastic fan expressed their excitement, declaring the contract extension as the best news of the offseason:

"Best news of the off season...so he gets about 250k less then Nick but I expected that as Nick is the captain and has not missed a game since getting here"

Fans acknowledged that Cole Caufield's salary was slightly lower than that of Nick Suzuki. But it was expected considering Suzuki's captaincy and impeccable attendance since joining the team.

However, not all fans shared the same sentiment. One Twitter user expressed concerns about Caufield's abilities, pointing out that the young player has yet to complete a full NHL season.

"kid hasn't been able to finish an NHL season and y'all celebrating 8 years?! I would have taken the offer sheet."

They questioned the decision to celebrate an eight-year extension given Caufield's injury history and suggested they would have considered an offer sheet instead.

Amid the varying reactions, another fan cautiously hoped for Caufield's continued success while acknowledging the potential for criticism if he falls short of expectations:

"Can't wait to hear folks complain if he only scores 45 points or gets injured again.....hope he doesn't. Cheers"

Fans also mentioned the possibility of scoring 45 points or experiencing another injury, but ultimately wished the young forward well and expressed their anticipation for his performance.

The contract extension for Cole Caufield has undoubtedly sparked a range of opinions among Canadiens fans on Twitter. While some celebrated the long-term commitment, others expressed doubt. Only time will tell how Caufield will fare over the course of his extended tenure with the Canadiens.

More about Cole Caufield's contract extension

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes made the announcement on Monday regarding the team's agreement on an eight-year contract extension with forward Cole Caufield. The extension is set to cover the 2023-24 season through to the 2030-31 season. As part of the deal, Caufield will earn an average annual salary of $7.85 million.

At the age of 22, Caufield showcased his scoring prowess during the 2022-23 season, recording 26 goals and 10 assists in 46 games. However, his impressive run was cut short due to season-ending shoulder surgery. Prior to his injury, Caufield ranked 11th in the NHL for goals scored and was placed eighth in the league with 19 even-strength goals.

