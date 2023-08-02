"Overpay" - Ryan McLeod's contract extension leaves Oilers fans divided

The Edmonton Oilers and forward Ryan McLeod recently made headlines as they came to an agreement on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.1 million.

The deal prompted an immediate response from NHL fans on Twitter, with mixed opinions on the contract and what it means for the team moving forward.

#Oilers have signed forward Ryan McLeod to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $2.1 million.

One fan on Twitter expressed their skepticism about the contract, stating:

"Overpay."

Another fan took the opportunity to criticize the Oilers' management decisions, stating:

"Could have been 8 years for the same price before last season but Kenny Holland was too busy in Kelowna to sign him."

On the other hand, some fans showed strong support for Ryan McLeod and his new contract. One fan remarked:

"Very fair on Ryan's part. This kid is an Oiler, and we can win with him at 3C. Bouch to come. I love the trust in our current roster to grow from within, and the addition of 97's old wingman!"

Another enthusiastic fan chimed in with:

"EXCELLENT STUFF NOW GIVE US EVAN BOUCHARD AND ETHAN BEAR."

Now sign Bouchard and we're ready!

Go oilers!

Some fans may see McLeod's contract extension as an overpayment, while others view it as a fair deal for a promising young player.

As fans eagerly await the upcoming seasons, they will undoubtedly continue to share their thoughts on social media platforms, adding to the lively and dynamic discourse surrounding the professional player.

The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to a two-year contract extension with Ryan McLeod

In the previous season, McLeod, who is 23 years old, played in 57 games for the team and scored 11 goals, achieving a career-best of 23 points. He also contributed five assists during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he appeared in 12 games.

Additionally, the player recorded 40 hits and 20 blocked shots during the season while averaging 14 minutes and 11 seconds of ice time per game.

The Oilers performed well last season, securing the second spot in the Pacific Division and making it to the second round of the playoffs, but were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ryan McLeod's brother, Michael McLeod, is also a forward, but he plays for the New Jersey Devils.