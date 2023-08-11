Overtime Megan spotted alongside Rasmus Dahlin and Paul Bissonnette for rumored NHL 24 promo

In an unexpected twist that has excited the NHL 24 community, social media sensation Megan Eugenio, better known as "Overtime Megan," has been spotted in the company of two notable hockey figures, Rasmus Dahlin and Paul Bissonnette.

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, the unexpected trio's appearance sparked speculation about a potential collaboration for NHL 24 promotional activities.

Megan Eugenio rose to prominence in 2019 through her captivating content on TikTok and Instagram, amassing a staggering three million followers across both platforms.

Her unique blend of humor, fashion and lifestyle content quickly turned her into a social media influencer to reckon with. Her latest move, however, seems to have taken her beyond her familiar digital domain and into the world of professional hockey.

In a recent tweet that left her followers both intrigued and excited, Megan shared a photo alongside Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and former NHL player Paul Bissonnette.

Rasmus Dahlin, known for his exceptional skills on the ice, serves as an alternate captain for the Buffalo Sabres. On the other hand, Paul Bissonnette, a retired Canadian professional ice hockey player, made a name for himself not only for his on-ice abilities but also for his charismatic presence off the ice.

Countdown to NHL 24: Anticipation grows for game-changing release

Hockey fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the launch of NHL 24, the latest addition to EA Sports' renowned video game series. Excitement is mounting as details emerge about playtests, early access,and the official release.

The highly anticipated unveiling of NHL 24 is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. EDT. This event promises an exciting glimpse of the upcoming hockey game. Gamers can look forward to a playtest taking place from Aug. 14 to 18, which will provide them with a hands-on preview of the game. This opportunity allows participants to offer valuable feedback to the developers.

While the specific release date for the game is yet to be revealed, previous trends set by EA Sports offer some hints. Drawing from the success of NHL 22 and 23, it is anticipated that NHL 24 will become available on gaming platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Fans are also likely to gain early access on Oct. 10.

With a track record of delivering exceptional editions, EA Sports is committed to enhancing the franchise even further. This means improving graphics, realism and gameplay mechanics. Enthusiasts can anticipate yet another immersive NHL experience, ready to step into the virtual ice rink and embrace the future of digital hockey.