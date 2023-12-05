"Owners exploiting players": New NHL salary cap rumored at $87.675 million leaves hockey fans livid

Fans on social media blew a fuse at the league's top brass over the new NHL salary cap, which is reported to rise to approximately $87.675 million for the next season, per Elliotte Friedman.

Speaking of the league's current salary cap, it sits at $83.5 million for the 2023-24 season. This season's NHL salary cap saw a rise of $1 million from the 2022-23 season. Moreover, before that, the salary cap space remained flat at $81.5 million for three straight seasons.

Notably, the new NHL salary cap for the 2024-25 season, which is reported at $87.675 million, will see the biggest single-season jump of $4.5 million in salary cap space. This significant change from the current $83.5 million salary cap hints at a positive outcome for players, the franchise and most importantly, the league.

However, many fans appeared to be not pleased with the decision, as many on X, formerly called Twitter, expressed their frustration with the league:

One tweeted:

"Haha owners exploiting players again"

Another wrote:

"Worst owners in sports. Its pathetic"

Here are some more reactions on X:

NHL salary cap increases by $4.5 million next season

The NHL was halted during the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the league incurring an escrow debt of reportedly $1.5 billion.

As per reports, the debt will be paid off by next year, navigating the path for the NHL salary cap to be raised significantly. Back in October, while speaking at the Board of Governors meeting, commissioner Gary Bettman expressed confidence in the league's financial health, (via NHL.com):

"The state of the league is very strong,” said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman at the Board of Governors meeting back in October. “The game is in great shape. Our franchises have never been better owned or stronger… Things are good. Vital signs are good. Revenues are growing. Everybody thinks the game is in great shape…"

The significant increase in the salary cap for the upcoming season, at $87.675 million, represents the biggest single-season increase in the cap by $4.5 million.

However, the salary cap still lags considerably behind other major North American sports leagues such as the NBA, NFL and MLB.