P.K. Subban endorses Cale Makar to displace Bobby Orr as greatest defenseman of all time

Former NHLer P.K. Subban believes Cale Makar has the potential to surpass hockey-great Bobby Orr to be the greatest defenseman in NHL history.

On Tuesday, Maker made history by becoming the league's fastest defenseman to reach 250 points after assisting Logan O'Connor's goal in the second period against the Seattle Kraken. He accomplished this remarkable feat in only 241 games.

Previously, hockey legend Bobby Orr, who also holds the record for the most Norris Trophy (8), held the record for the fastest 250 points in 247 games.

Subban discussed why Cale Makar will surpass Bobby Orr as the league's all-time best defenseman. Subban emphasized Makar's remarkable achievements in his relatively young career, saying it is only the beginning of his ascendance to greatness.

For Subban, if the 24-year-old defenseman stays healthy and continues to play on a good team throughout his career, he'll definitely surpass the great Orr:

"Cale Makar is on his way to being the greatest Defensemen of all time?! Here’s why!"

Expand Tweet

Notably, Makar is also the fastest defenseman to score 200 points. He achieved this feat in 195 games in 2022. The 24-year-old Calgary native has notched up 67 goals and 187 assists, taking his tally to 250 points.

In his five-year NHL career, Makar has already won a number of notable awards, which include the Stanley Cup, the Conn Smythe Trophy, the Norris Trophy and the Calder Trophy. Comparison is always good in sports; however, only time will tell if Makar can achieve the level that hockey legend Bobby Orr did.

How has Cale Makar fared this season?

Colorado Avalanche v Seattle Kraken

Makar has performed decently well for Colorado this season. He's accumulated four points thanks to two goals and two assists in three games this season. Injury is one of the biggest concerns for Makar, and he's yet to play a full 82-game season in his career.

Last season, the 24-year-old was limited to only 60 games, but he still notched up an impressive tally of 66 points via 17 goals and 49 assists. Cale Makar was drafted No. 4 by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL draft. Since then, he has become a crucial element for the Avs.

He also played a key role in helping the Avs win the 2022 Stanley Cup and was honored with the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs. Overall, he's played 241 games, recording 250 points (67 goals and 183 assists).

Makar will next be in action against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, October 21. The puck drops at 9 P.M. ET.