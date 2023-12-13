P.K. Subban highlights importance of New York Rangers making a Stanley Cup run - "As a league we need the Rangers in the mix"

As the NHL season unfolds, the New York Rangers find themselves being touted as one of the teams with the potential for a deep playoff run. They currently sit atop the Metropolitan Division with a 19-7-1 record.

In a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, veteran defenseman P.K. Subban shed light on the Rangers' resurgence. He underscored their pivotal role in the Eastern Conference and the league as a whole. He said:

"In the East ... when I look at the East, the Rangers obviously are playing the best hockey that I've seen them play in a really long time. Ten years it's been. I really believe the Rangers are going to have a shot to make it to the Cup final this year. As a league, we need the Rangers in the mix. They bring so much to hockey, we want to see them there"

Subban's assessment extended beyond the Rangers, offering a nuanced perspective on the Toronto Maple Leafs and their defensive challenges.

"They haven't won a ton of games in regulation. Everything's an overside off hockey. Three on three. They have that skill. I don't know if they're gonna be able to do it in the playoffs with the defense that they have."

The interview continued with Subban sharing his thoughts on other contenders, expressing concern about the Leafs' defense and highlighting the potential threat from the Dallas Stars in the West.

"So for me. I think the team that you got to be careful of in the West is going to be Dallas. In the East, it's going to be Florida again."

As the New York Rangers continue their impressive campaign, Subban's remarks not only highlight their importance in the playoff picture but also inject an extra layer of excitement and anticipation into the broader narrative of the NHL season.

New York Rangers Suffer 7-3 Defeat in High-Scoring Showdown

The New York Rangers faced a tough 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden. Auston Matthews showcased his prowess by becoming the NHL's first 20-goal scorer, contributing to the Maple Leafs' dominant performance.

Mitchell Marner added to the onslaught with two goals, while Calle Jarnkrok and others joined the scoring spree. Despite efforts from Blake Wheeler and Mika Zibanejad, the Rangers couldn't overcome Toronto's offensive prowess. The loss marks a setback for the Rangers, who have now lost three of their last four games.