P.K. Subban shows no mercy for Oilers after team's early season struggles - "Nah they do stink"

Former NHLer P.K. Subban was merciless while discussing the Edmonton Oilers on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Subban, who is well-known for his insights and analysis, expressed his disappointment with the Oilers' early season struggles.

The Edmonton Oilers had a sluggish start to the season. However, they have recently picked up their form and are riding on a seven-game winning streak.

Here's what Subban said:

"I can't wait to watch this game with McDavid. Listen, I'm disappointed with Edmonton's horrible start to the season. You got blown out in the opening game. I'm not happy with Edmonton; Nah they do stink, and you know they are 23rd in the league, but if it weren't for Connor McDavid, they'd be an afterthought."

Meanwhile, Subban was also asked about his top Stanley Cup contenders. He named Colorado, Vegas, and Dallas as his favorites, but ruled out the Oilers from the West.

Why did P.K. Subban retire from the NHL?

Subban is widely considered one of the best defensemen to play in the league. He was drafted with the 43rd overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2007 NHL draft.

During his 13-year career, Sabban played for multiple teams. However, he reached the pinnacle of his career while playing for the Habs. The 34-year-old was honored with the James Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the league in 2013.

After seven years with the Canadiens, he joined the Nashville Predators, with whom Subban played for three seasons. The one-time Norris winner also had a three-year stint with the New Jersey Devils.

On September 20, 2022, Subban surprised the NHL world by announcing his retirement. Although Subban intended to play more, he had to hang up his skates due to the lack of opportunities and contracts.

Overall, Subban played in 834 games, notching up 467 points through 115 goals and 352 assists.