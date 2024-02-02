"Painful to watch, just awful": Fans unhappy with 2024 NHL All-Star Draft format's return

Fans experienced a swirl of emotions with the much-awaited 2024 NHL All-Star draft comeback. Ditching the usual method, fans witnessed a unique event on Thursday evening. The draft featured four leaders: Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and the Hughes pair of Quinn and Jack. They assembled their squads for the big event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto — the first time since 2015.

In a departure from the division-based rosters, the league opted to maintain the three-on-three format with 10-minute halves. Team MacKinnon faced off against Team McDavid in Game 1, while Team Hughes took on Team Matthews in Game 2. The winners of these matchups would then compete in a third game to determine the overall All-Star Game champion.

Despite the excitement surrounding the return of the NHL All-Star draft, some fans expressed dissatisfaction with the departure from the conventional division-based rosters. The format change sparked debates among hockey enthusiasts, with opinions split on whether the move enhanced or diminished the allure of the All-Star Game:

The NHL tinkering with the All-Star Game setup left people buzzing about the 2024 version. It's further proof that hockey fans are passionate no matter what. However, with the seemingly negative feedback from fans, will the draft shakeup stick around? Or is it a fleeting change? Who knows?

Celebrity captains and elite talents shine in All-Star draft

The 2024 NHL All-Star draft highlighted top-notch hockey stars and included famous captains for more thrill. This is a peek at every team's famous captain and their unique jerseys:

#1. Team Hughes

Celebrity Captain: Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé.

Jersey Color: Red All-Star jerseys.

Notable Players: Quinn Hughes, Jack Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Nikita Kucherov, Kyle Connor and Brock Boeser.

#2. Team Matthews

Celebrity Captain: Global sensation Justin Bieber.

Jersey Color: Blue All-Star Game jerseys.

Notable Players: Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Clayton Keller and Vincent Trocheck.

#3. Team MacKinnon

Celebrity Captain: Canadian multiplatinum singer, songwriter, and dancer Tate McRae.

Jersey Color: Yellow All-Star jerseys.

Notable Players: Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Sidney Crosby, Kirill Kaprizov and Sebastian Aho.

#4. Team McDavid

Celebrity Captain: Toronto-born actor Will Arnett.

Jersey Color: White All-Star jerseys.

Notable Players: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak, Tomas Hertl and Rasmus Dahlin.

Big names in the All-Star Game fill both the ice and the sidelines. This weekend in Toronto will be full of hockey fun, combining the thrill of the game with star-filled appeal.