"Painful to watch": Washington Capitals' second period collapse against Devils has Caps fans distraught

Washington Capitals conceded four goals in the second period against the New Jersey Devils. The Caps were up 3-0 after the first period, but the second period collapse saw Alex Ovechkin and co. down one goal to start the second period.

Washington Capitals scored the first goal of the game, for the first time this season, when Anthony Mantha netted Aliaksei Protas' pass into the Devils net. Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano scored in the last five minutes of the period to give the Capitals a comfortable 3-0 lead.

New Jersey Devils came out guns blazing in the second period. Tyler Toffoli scored two goals alongside Timo Meier and Nico Hischier in just 5 minutes and 50 seconds.

Washington Capitals fans were distraught on social media, looking at the team's collapse. Here are the best fan reactions to the Caps' second period collapse:

One fan pointed a finger at head coach Spencer Carbery and said:

"Can't WAIT to hear the excuses for this one. Carbery should have taken a TO after the first 2. Not the third. Literal rookie move"

Debutant goalie Hunter Shepard was also at fault, according to fans:

Washington Capitals' struggling start to new season

Alex Ovechkin's Capitals currently have a 1-4 record in the 2023-24 NHL regular season. They started the season with a 4-0 loss to Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Caps then won against the Calgary Flames with a 3-2 scoreline.

The next three Capitals games all came in losses, starting with a 6-1 loss to Ottawa Senators which left Caps fans hopeless for the season. In a visit to Montreal to play against the Canadiens, the Caps lost in an OT 3-2 loss.

Toronto Maple Leafs joined the list of teams that handed a loss to the Washington Capitals. On NHL's Frozen Frenzy night, the Leafs handed a 4-1 loss to the Washington.

Washigton Capitals jerseys dissed by Maple Leafs winger

In an interview with TSN, Ryan Reaves answered the worst jersey in the league question and nominated the Washington Capitals.

Ryan Reaves specified the worst part of the Caps jersey and said:

“I’m gonna go with the Caps,” Ryan Reaves said. “Not a huge fan. You know what it is? It’s the ‘capitals’ in the lowercase letters. I think they really dropped the ball on that. Figure that out, please.”

Regardless of Reaves' criticism of the Capitals' jersey, Alex Ovechkin's No. 8 Caps jersey had the most sales during the 2022-23 regular season.