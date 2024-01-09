"Pasta is becoming a lazy liability": David Pastrnak's shootout attempt in loss to Colorado Avalanche has Bruins fans flame No. 88

David Pastrnak's typically lethal scoring touch seemed to elude him in a critical moment during the Boston Bruins' 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Monday. The Bruins' star forward faced a pivotal opportunity in the shootout, but the outcome left fans with a bitter taste of disappointment.

As the shootout unfolded, all eyes were on Pastrnak as he took to the ice for his crucial attempt. However, the usually dynamic and aggressive player appeared uncharacteristically hesitant. His wrist shot lacked the customary power and precision that fans have come to expect, allowing Colorado's goaltender, Alexandar Georgiev, to make a routine save.

Expand Tweet

The collective frustration among Bruins faithful was palpable, with many expressing their discontent over Pastrnak's unexpected struggle on the shootout stage. The miss highlighted a rare instance of vulnerability for the talented forward, who boasts an impressive season record of 24 goals, 32 assists, and a total of 56 points in 39 games.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the disappointment, it's crucial to acknowledge the efforts of other players in this hard-fought contest. Brad Marchand showcased his scoring prowess with two goals, while John Beecher also contributed to the Bruins' offensive efforts.

On the Avalanche side, Nathan MacKinnon continued his stellar form with an assist, further extending his season-opening home point streak to an impressive 22 games.

David Pastrnak's shootout miss haunts Bruins in 4-3 loss to Avalanche

The game unfolded as a rollercoaster of momentum swings and spectacular plays. Brad Marchand opened the scoring for Boston at 11:21 of the first period with a power-play goal, showcasing his accuracy with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat goaltender Alexandar Georgiev's glove side.

The Avalanche responded as Mikko Rantanen notched a power-play goal at 16:13 of the first period. Rantanen's skillful play, dropping to one knee and redirecting Nathan MacKinnon's pass, leveled the score at 1-1.

The second period saw Logan O'Connor capitalizing on a defensive mishap, giving Colorado a 2-1 lead at 2:23. John Beecher answered for the Bruins, tying the game at 2-2 at 10:05 after capitalizing on a rebound.

Sam Malinski's blue-line wrist shot at 17:56 of the second period regained the lead for the Avalanche at 3-2. The seesaw battle continued in the third period, with Brad Marchand once again finding the back of the net at 5:46, knotting the score at 3-3 by redirecting Charlie Coyle's cross-zone pass.

The game ultimately extended to a shootout, where Valeri Nichushkin scored the lone goal, securing a 4-3 victory for the Avalanche.