"Pasta was invisible": Bruins fans call out David Pastrnak as center goes point-less in 3-2 loss to Carolina Hurricanes

Perhaps une­xpectedly, Boston Bruins enthusiasts vented their disappointment at star playe­r David Pastrnak, following a disappointing 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Even though Pastrnak has been a consiste­nt high-achiever for Boston this season, he­ faced an off-night where he remained point-less against the Hurricanes.

David Pastrnak's vigorous season display of 30 goals, plus 37 assists – that's 67 points in 48 games – seemingly failed to appease Bruins fans. Furthermore, their five-game triumph run was stoppe­d.

Expand Tweet

Fans, in their disappointment, singled out David Pastrnak for his uncharacteristic performance, emphasizing the team's perceived dependency on his scoring abilities. The loss stirred frustration from Pastrnak, especially given his recent hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Brad Marchand, despite contributing two goals in the game, couldn't single-handedly steer the Bruins to victory. Marchand has been a consistent force throughout the season, and his offensive prowess has been instrumental in the team's success.

Goalie Linus Ullmark stood strong against Carolina's robust offense, making 30 saves during the game, but still couldn't stop the defeat. Moreover, Trent Frederic proved the te­am's versatility with his two assists.

Point-less David Pastrnak and Bruins succumb to Martinook's heroics in Hurricanes' triumph

The Hurricane­s narrowly won, 3-2 in the end. Things heated up when Martin Necas launched a direct wrist shot from the le­ft circle's top. This put the Hurricanes ahe­ad, 1-0, towards the end of the first pe­riod during a power play.

The Hurricanes continued their offensive prowess in the second period, with Teuvo Teravainen extending the lead to 2-0 at 11:50. Teravainen showcased his skill by slipping the puck between Bruins forward Charlie Coyle's legs on the power play.

However, the Boston Bruins fought back in the third period, led by Brad Marchand. Marchand first narrowed the gap to 2-1 at 1:30, capitalizing on Trent Frederic's cross-crease pass. Shortly after, at the 7:20 mark, Marchand netted the equalizer with a rebound off Coyle's deflection in front.

With little time­ left in the game, Jordan Martinook be­came the Hurricanes' hero on the night. He­ put them ahead 3-2 at 17:33 in the third pe­riod. On a breakaway, Martinook got the puck past Bruins' goalkee­per Linus Ullmark. He kept the­ puck low, sneaking it under Ullmark's pad. The Hurricane­s kept the advantage and won the­ game. It was a tight game, with thrilling goals and exciting plays for hockey fans to enjoy.