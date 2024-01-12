"Pasta has sold all three games": David Pastrnak's defensive effort under fire from Bruins fans as Boston lose third straight game

David Pastrnak found himself in the eye of the storm as Boston Bruins fans unleashed their frustration following their third consecutive overtime loss. The latest defeat came at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights, with Alex Pietrangelo's goal in overtime, securing a 2-1 win for the home team.

While the Bruins battled hard, Pastrnak's defensive efforts came under intense scrutiny. The star forward, known for his offensive prowess, has been facing criticism for his role in the team's recent struggles. The Bruins, now on an 0-0-3 skid, have been unable to secure a win in their past three outings.

With 41 games into the season, David Pastrnak's offensive contributions are undeniable, tallying an impressive 25 goals and 32 assists. However, it's his defensive lapses that seem to be overshadowing his scoring feats. The frustration among fans is palpable, with many pointing fingers at Pastrnak's performance in crucial moments, contributing to the team's inability to close out games:

As the Bruins look to regroup and break free from their current slump, all eyes will be on David Pastrnak to address the defensive concerns and help steer the team back on the winning track. The pressure is on for the talented forward to strike a balance between his offensive brilliance and defensive responsibilities, as Bruins fans eagerly await a turnaround in the team's fortunes.

David Pastrnak's defensive struggles amplified as Golden Knights edge Boston Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins in overtime. The defining moment came just 46 seconds into the extra period when Alex Pietrangelo found the back of the net, sealing the win for Vegas.

The game showcased outstanding goaltending on both ends, with Logan Thompson making 32 saves for the Golden Knights, and Jeremy Swayman stopping 23 shots for the Bruins. Swayman's heroics included a sprawling save with his right leg to deny a scoring opportunity from Vegas forward Barbashev late in the third period.

Vegas broke a scoring drought of 122 minutes and 41 seconds when Jack Eichel, with a goal and an assist, opened the scoring on the power play at 7:01 of the third period. However, the Bruins responded at 12:18 when Matt Grzelcyk's shot deflected off Alec Martinez's stick, beating Thompson and leveling the score.

The seesaw battle kept fans on the edge of their seats, and Eichel's goal was a crucial breakthrough for the Golden Knights. Ultimately, Pietrangelo's overtime heroics secured the win, marking Vegas's second win in three games.