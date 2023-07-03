Pat Maroon contract: How much will the next Minnesota Wild winger earn in salary

The Minnesota Wild have made a strategic move to bolster their roster by acquiring veteran winger Pat Maroon and minor-league forward Max Cajkovic from the Tampa Bay Lightning. This acquisition comes as the Wild navigate cap constraints, making it challenging for them to be major players in the free-agent market.

Maroon's contract carries a cap hit of $1 million for the 2023-24 season. However, thanks to a savvy agreement with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Wild will benefit from additional financial flexibility. The Lightning have agreed to retain 20% of Maroon's salary, resulting in only $800,000 counting towards the Wild's cap. This arrangement provides the Wild with a cost-effective solution to enhance their roster without compromising their financial situation.

Over the course of his career, Pat Maroon has signed a total of nine contracts, accumulating an impressive total value of $16,337,500. His contract history demonstrates his experience and value as a player in the NHL. As the Wild welcome Maroon into their lineup, they can expect a seasoned professional with a proven track record.

The Minnesota Wild's acquisition of the 35-year-old is a move to strengthen their roster within the constraints of their salary cap. By securing Maroon's services, the Wild have added an experienced winger who brings depth and a winning mentality to their lineup. As the season unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate how Maroon's presence will contribute to the Wild's success on the ice.

Pat Maroon's Playoff Performance

Pat Maroon has built a reputation for his playoff performances throughout his NHL career. In the 2022-23 playoffs, Maroon played in six games, recording one assist and earning a +1 rating. His efforts helped the team maintain a positive differential (+1) during his ice time. Moreover, Maroon demonstrated his toughness by accumulating 16 penalty minutes, showcasing his willingness to battle for his team.

Throughout his career, Maroon has participated in 150 playoff games, accumulating 23 goals, 28 assists, and 51 points. His contributions extend beyond the scoresheet, with a career +8 rating, indicating his positive impact on the ice. His physical presence has not gone unnoticed, as he has accrued 197 penalty minutes in playoff action, demonstrating his willingness to play a gritty, determined style of hockey when it matters most.

In addition to his consistent offensive production, Maroon has tallied six game-winning goals and one overtime goal throughout his playoff career. These clutch performances highlight Maroon's ability to rise to the occasion and deliver in pressure-packed situations.

