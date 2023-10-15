Pat Maroon injury: What happened to Minnesota Wild winger?

Pat Maroon, three-time Stanley Cup champion was injured in the last minutes of Minnesota Wild's game against Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pat Maroon was hit in the head with a puck that was cleared by Wild's No. 5 Jake Middleton. Maroon fell down to the ice and was clasping the back if his head soon after the puck made contact with his dome.

The Wild are yet to make an annoucement regarding Pat Maroon's status, but the veteran was able to get up on his own, skate off the ice and into the Wild dressing room after taking the hit.

Minnesota Wild endured a 7-4 loss tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs that saw Auston Matthews score his second hattrick of the season in as many games. Wild