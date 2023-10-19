Pat McAfee was left stunned as the Pittsburgh Penguins faced a disheartening defeat to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

The 6-3 loss left fans and commentators, including the outspoken McAfee, in a state of disbelief.

"The pens got slaughtered.. not great," McAfee remarked.

That reflected the sentiment of many Penguins supporters. The game, hosted by the Red Wings, showcased a dominant performance by Detroit, who secured their third consecutive victory.

The contest began with a glimmer of hope for Pittsburgh as Evgeni Malkin found the back of the net. However, Detroit responded with gusto, led by Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Copp, who played pivotal roles in securing them a commanding lead.

As the Red Wings took control in the second period, scoring three more goals, creating distance between themselves aand the Penguins. That led to McAfee wondering:

"How do we lose to the Red Wings?"

While the Penguins made a valiant attempt at a comeback in the third period, Detroit's resilience prevailed, with Ville Husso making 29 crucial saves. The game left fans like Pat McAfee contemplating the unexpected outcome and the Red Wings' newfound winning streak.

As the Detroit Red Wings continue to shine, McAfee said:

"Evan Fox is gonna be loud"

It might hold true for the jubilant Red Wings fans celebrating their team's recent success.

Pat McAfee unleashed frustration as Penguins fall to Blackhawks in season opener

Pat McAfee, the passionate Pittsburgh Penguins fan, didn't hold back his frustration as he reacted to the Penguins' disappointing start to the 2023-24 NHL season.

In a game that was highly anticipated, featuring the showdown between Sidney Crosby and rising star Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, it was the latter who had the last laugh.

Despite the Penguins taking an early 2-0 lead, they squandered the advantage, eventually losing 4-2. McAfee, known for his candid remarks, minced no words on his podcast:

"We stink again. The Chicago Blackhawks got a 14-year-old leading their team. Guy's smaller than everybody on the ice. He gets an assist. He was great on our show btw, but yeah, the Pens stink."

His frustration was palpable, as he expressed disappointment in the team's inability to hold on to their lead. He also issued a warning to the Penguins, saying:

"If the Pens are going to lay this type of cr*p on the ice, we're not going to be able to talk about it."