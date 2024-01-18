Pat McAfee's $250,000 challenge to Marc-Andre Fleury requires netminder to achieve yet another goalie feat

NHL fans would have noticed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury attempting empty-netter shots this season. That's because of Pat McAfee, who has challenged Fleury to score a goal and has put up $250,000 for it, which will be donated to charity.

On "The Pat McAfee" show on Wednesday, McAfee challenged Fleury for the ultimate prize he placed:

“You put in, okay? For the rest of the year, wherever the hell you’re playing; whatever the hell you’re doing. $250,000 donation to a choice of yours.” - McAfee said

Fleury, having a good sense of humor, cracked a joke that McAfee's offer had hone up a few years earlierm before he joined ESPN:

"It’s good. I like it. I like it. You went up. The last time I talked to you a few years back, it was $100K. So now you’re on ESPN, you do well, eh?"

Expand Tweet

Fleury is known for his skills and confidence in playing the puck when he gets the chance away from his goal crease. It will be fascinating to see the future Hall of Famer trying to make some history by scoring as a goalie.

Marc-Andre Fleury has never scored before, but should he complete the challenge, along with receiving $250,000, he will etch his name in the NHL history books by becoming only the 15th goalie to do so.

Marc-Andre Fleury moves to second with most wins as a goalie

It has been a historic season for Marc-Andre Fleury in the NHL. Following Monday's dominating 6-0 win over the New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild goaltender Fleury earned his 552nd NHL win.

The 39-year-old veteran goaltender surpassed former Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens legendary goalie Patrick Roy to become the NHL's all-time second-best goalie in terms of wins.

Expand Tweet

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 21 shots attempted by the Islanders in the matchup to register his first shutout win of the season.

Fleury, drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2003 draft, has been in the league for 20 seasons. He has posted a 552-324-91 record, going 2.59 GAA and a.912 SV% in 1,007 games.

His illustrious career includes three Stanley Cups and a Vezina Trophy for being the best goaltender in the league in 2021.