Pat McAfee warns Connor Bedard of his biggest distraction on opening night against Sidney Crosby's Penguins

As the NHL season kicks off, excitement fills the air for Connor Bedard fans. But for the young and promising star, making his debut on the big stage can come with unexpected challenges.

In a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Pat McAfee had some humorous yet insightful advice for Bedard as the center prepares to face Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins on opening night.

McAfee's warning centered around a figure that has been a fixture at Penguins games for decades – Iceburgh, the official mascot of the Pittsburgh Penguins. McAfee cautioned Bedard about the distraction potential of Iceburgh:

"I don't want to even give you this heads up. I'm sure the boys have told you, Iceburgh the Penguins mascot. He's distracting. You know what I mean? They're saying you got a great shot. Wait till Iceburgh's penguin a*s is bouncing in the back through that glass. Welcome to the NHL. That's going to be your moment."

While McAfee's advice was delivered lightheartedly, it carries a kernel of truth. The energy and antics of mascots like Iceburgh can indeed be distracting, even for seasoned players. Bedard, touted as one of the NHL's future stars, will need to stay focused on the game amidst the excitement of his debut.

Connor Bedard eagerly anticipates his NHL debut

Connor Bedard expressed that his primary objective upon entering his inaugural training camp with the Chicago Blackhawks was to secure a spot on the team, and unsurprisingly, he achieved just that.

With his attention now firmly set on Tuesday night, Bedard may be feeling even more excited than the entire city of Chicago.

Bedard said after Monday's practice:

"Yesterday, I woke up and it was a long day waiting for everything here, I'm so excited. It's hard to think about and realize it's true, but it's really exciting."

Bedard will face off against his childhood hero, Sidney Crosby, and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, a moment he likely dreamed about all summer.

"Growing up, he was obviously my favorite player. Getting that opportunity to start off is pretty sweet."

With the nerves intensifying, Connor Bedard will have to bring his A-game on opening night if he is to start the campaign off on a good note.