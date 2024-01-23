Patrice Bergeron breaks silence about coming out of retirement as rumors hinted at ex-Bruins star's NHL return

Former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron recently addressed online speculation surrounding his potential return to professional hockey after being spotted on the ice with friends and former NHL players. However, in an interview with The Canadian Press, Bergeron unequivocally put an end to the rumors:

“No, it is not happening,” Bergeron asserted. “I’m not making a comeback, not trying to make a comeback.”

He further dismissed any comeback speculations by highlighting the leisurely nature of his on-ice activities:

“It’s a slow pace.”

Retiring in July at the age of 38 after an illustrious 19-season career with the Bruins, Bergeron is content with his decision. While his hockey instincts may have nudged him in August, he affirmed:

“I feel like I am where I should be.”

Bergeron, now engaged with Kraft Hockeyville, expressed his commitment to growing the game of hockey, emphasizing accessibility and community impact. He stands firm in his retirement decision despite missing the competitive aspect:

“I’m doing the things I’ve always wanted to do. I’m just enjoying life.”

Reflecting on the success of the Bruins without him, Patrice Bergeron expressed pride in the team’s achievements and confidence in their talent, experience, leadership, and character. The retired player also supported the newly launched Professional Women’s Hockey League, underlining the historic moment for women’s hockey.

Reasons behind Patrice Bergeron's retirement

Patrice Bergeron shocked the hockey world with his unexpected retirement. The decision, made after a season marked by both triumph and adversity, left fans and teammates perplexed.

Even in top form at 38, Bergeron decided to quit the­ game. A herniated disc in his back, which caused him to skip ke­y games against the Florida Panthers, might've­ triggered this unexpe­cted move.

Despite this setback, Bergeron remained a pivotal force for the team, contributing significantly to their success in the 2022-23 season. His on-ice brilliance was highlighted by securing his sixth Selke Trophy, solidifying his status as one of the NHL's premier two-way centers.

In his retirement announcement, Patrice Bergeron revealed that the choice wasn't made lightly:

"It wasn't a decision that I came to lightly. But after listening to my body, and talking with my family, I know in my heart that this is the right time to step away from playing the game I love," he said.

His decision reflected a deep sense of fulfillment, having achieved numerous accolades throughout his 20-year career, including Stanley Cup triumphs, Olympic gold medals and the admiration of fans and teammates alike.