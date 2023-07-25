Patrice Bergeron family: All you need to know about former Bruins star's personal life

Behind every great athlete, there is often a strong and supportive family standing in the wings, cheering them on. For Patrice Bergeron, it's his family, who have been the rock that has supported him throughout his remarkable career and celebrated every triumph alongside him.

Patrice Bergeron's love can be named foremost. In 2006, he first started dating his long-term partner, Stephanie Bertrand. Their love grew over the years, and after seven years of being together, they exchanged vows in 2013. Stephanie is an accomplished individual in her own right, having completed her bachelor's degree in psychology from Laval University in Quebec City in 2011. Her intelligence and understanding have undoubtedly been vital to Patrice's success on and off the ice.

The couple's love has blossomed into a beautiful family, as they are now proud parents of four children: two boys, Zach and Noah, and a little girl named Victoria.

On July 8, 2023, Stephanie Bergeron gave birth to their fourth child, Felix Bergeron. Their family life in Quebec provides a stable and nurturing environment for their children to grow and thrive.

Patrice Bergeron, his wife, and children.

The family has always been paramount for Patrice Bergeron, His parents, Sylvie and Gerard, have provided him with love and support throughout his life. The sacrifices they made for his dreams did not go unnoticed, and their belief in him, even when others doubted, has been a driving force throughout his career.

Gerard was a foreman for the city who worked long hours to provide for the family, and has been Bergeron's ladder to his success. Unfortunately, he is currently battling cancer according to some sources. Bergeron played one game recently for him even though he was severely injured.

Patrice Bergeron's brother, lineage, and more

Beyond his immediate family, Patrice's bond with his older brother, Guillaume Bergeron, is something truly special. Guillaume has been a significant influence and a role model in Patrice's life from a young age. Their shared passion for hockey began with playing street hockey together as boys, and Guillaume has been Patrice's number one fan, offering advice and encouragement every step of the way.

The Bergeron family's lineage reflects a blend of French-Canadian and Irish ancestry, adding to the richness of their heritage.

As Patrice embarks on the next chapter of his life after announcing his retirement, he does so with the love and support of his beloved family, who have been his constant pillars of strength throughout his extraordinary journey in the world of hockey.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!