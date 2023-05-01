Patrice Bergeron retirement: Did Boston Bruins captain play his final NHL game last night? Exploring his future after shocking Round 1 exit

Patrice Bergeron, the Boston Bruins captain, was in the lineup for Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

His NHL career may have ended on Sunday night, as the Bruins were eliminated from the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers defeated them 4-3 in overtime.

Following a historic regular season where they recorded the most wins and points by a team in league history, the Bruins had high expectations. The Panthers ultimately undid all their hard work in seven games, and Sunday's defeat could spell the end of the Bergeron era.

After the game, Bergeron spoke with the media about his future with the Bruins and said he hasn't decided whether or not to retire. According to Ty Anderson of 985 The Sports Hub, the 37-year-old said he’d be speaking to his family before coming to a decision.

“I’m going to take some time and talk with the family,” Bergeron said. “Right now, it’s hard to process anything. Obviously, we’re shocked and disappointed. It hurts right now. So, I’m gonna have to step back and, talk with my family.”

Following the Panthers' game-winning goal on Sunday, the Bruins captain appeared to be crying as he hugged longtime teammate Brad Marchand. After the overtime period, he hugged his teammates, which caused commentator Jack Edwards to get emotional.

Patrice Bergeron disclosed that he was only able to play in three games of the Panthers series due to a strained disc. He missed the first four contests.

The center's previous contract ended at the conclusion of the 2021–22 season. He signed a one–year deal worth $2.5 million with $2.5 million in performance-based incentives on August 8 to avoid becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Patrice Bergeron was one of the Boston Bruins' most beloved players

After being chosen No. 45 overall in the 2003 NHL draft, Patrice Bergeron spent the 19 seasons of his career with the Bruins. He took over for Zdeno Chara as captain to begin the 2020–21 campaign.

He has 1,040 points (427 goals, 613 assists) in 1,294 games played. Five times, including last season, he has earned the Selke Trophy as the greatest defensive forward in the league. Bergeron won the Stanley Cup in 2011 and the team have been contenders, albeit unsuccessful, ever since.

He has now participated in 14 Game 7's, tying Chara with the game on Sunday, and has played in 170 postseason games, recording 128 points (50 goals, 78 assists).

