Patrice Bergeron Rumors: Paul Bissonnette and crew drop major leaks speculating ex-Bruins captain's return

On the popular "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, TNT hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette and his crew dropped some major rumors about the former Boston Bruins captain, Patrice Bergeron.

As we approach the March 8 trade deadline, silly rumor season has already started to gain momentum – and amid those rumors and speculations – Bergeron has found himself in the spotlight, leaving Boston fans excited and curious about what might happen.

Paul Bissonnette and his crew stated on their famous hockey podcast that Patrice Bergeron is getting ready for a return to the ice. They speculated that he's gearing up for one last shot at winning the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins, aiming for a second title (as quoted by Boston Hockey Now):

"I’m hearing that ‘El Capitan’ might be making a comeback,” Paull Bissonnette said."

Ryan Whitney, one of the co-hosts on the podcast, responded to Paul Bissonnette's remarks about Patric Bergeron with a bit of skepticism.

Whitney termed it the "ultimate rumor" and mentioned that there were rumors of Bergeron skating around a little bit while also adding it could also just to stay fresh for alumni games:

"This is ultimate rumor, boys; ultimate rumor!” former NHL and Boston University defenseman Ryan Whitney replied. “But apparently. …apparently, he’s been skating around here a little bit. Now, then we get word he skates a little bit just to stay fresh for the alumni games."

Whitney added:

"Which you’re probably 20 years younger than most of the guys playing in the alumni games,” Whitney pointed out. “But he’s a professional. He’s a workhorse, so maybe he is, but if Patrice Bergeron’s out there skating around, looking at maybe a February comeback, can you imagine the Bruins fans?"

It appeared that both Whitney and Bissonnette were just having some fun and joking around when they mentioned the rumor about the former Boston Bruins captain's potential return to the club.

The lighthearted speculation, though, caught the attention of people in the hockey community and spread like wildfire among Boston fans.

Nevertheless, a return to Boston appears unlikely for Bergeron, as he has time and again suggested that he's happy with his decision after announcing his retirement back in July last year.

How many seasons did Patrice Bergeron play in the NHL?

Bergeron was drafted No. 45 by the Boston Bruins in the 2003 NHL draft and played for a single franchise in his career. The 38-year-old had a 19-year-long career with Boston.

In 2020, he was named the 26th captain of the franchise and held that position for three years before veteran Brad Marchand took over as the 27th captain of the club back in September last year.

Notably, Patrice Bergeron also holds the record for the most Selke Trophy (6), an award given to the forward with the best defensive skills in the National Hockey League.

The longtime center for the Bruins, in his 19-year-long career, garnered 1,040 points through 427 goals and 613 assists in 1,294 games. He also helped the Bruins win their sixth Stanley Cup title in 2011.