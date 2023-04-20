Patrice Bergeron's reason for playing in Montreal revealed, NHL fans pour in support - "It was for his dad"

Boston Bruins star Patrice Bergeron has been at the center of controversy for playing in the team's final regular-season game against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night last week. The Bruins captain's father is reportedly battling cancer, and Bergeron wanted to play in front of him for possibly the last time.

According to reports, Bergeron even wanted to go back out on the ice after briefly leaving the game, but his request was denied. Despite his desire to play, Bergeron has been receiving criticism for taking the ice while his father is battling cancer.

Patrice Bergeron's father is battling cancer. He wanted to play in front of his father in Montreal for possibly the last time. Even wanted to go back out there after he went to the room. I'm told that doesn't matter. Shouldn't have played. Wow. I'm stunned and at a loss for words

Many fans and analysts have taken issue with Patrice Bergeron's decision to play in the game, arguing that it was not worth the risk to his health and well-being. Some have suggested that the Bruins should have sat him out of the game to ensure that he was not putting himself in danger.

It was Patrice Bergeron's decision to play and he was likely trying to honor his father in his own way. His decision to play has sparked a heated debate, especially after the Bruins lost to the Florida Panthers.

Marco Ariganello @MarcoAriga @dominictiano I respect Bergeron decision to play for his dad. It sucks he got hurt. But it was for his Dad. @dominictiano I respect Bergeron decision to play for his dad. It sucks he got hurt. But it was for his Dad.

It is worth noting that Bergeron has not been playing in the Bruins' playoff games, despite playing in the final game of the regular season. It is unclear if his decision to sit out is related to his father's health. It is clear, though, that he is putting his family first during this difficult time.

Panthers defeated the Bruins 6-3 in Game 2 in absence of Patrice Bergeron

In the first game of the playoff series, the Bruins beat the Panthers 3-1, taking advantage of their home ice. However, in Game 2, it was all about the Panthers, who showed they were not to be underestimated.

Sam Bennett scored the first goal for the Panthers in the second period, but Brad Marchand tied it up for the Bruins. Eric Staal scored again for the Panthers, but Tyler Bertuzzi evened the score again.

The third period saw a flurry of goals from the Panthers, with Brandon Montour scoring two, and Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also contributing.

