Patrick Kane delivers his thoughts on Detroit Red Wings' 7-6 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers

Patrick Kane shared his thoughts following an impressive performance on Friday that propelled the Detroit Red Wings to a 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout.

In a high-scoring showdown, the Red Wings got off to a dominant start, leading 5-1 after the first period. When everyone expected the Wings to cruise to a big win, the Flyers rallied from a four-goal deficit to tie the game 5-5 in the third period.

Owen Tippett put the Flyers up 6-5 with five minutes remaining on the clock. In what could have been a devastating blow for Detroit at home, a goal from captain Dylan Larkin emerged as the savior for the team, tying the game 6-6 and forcing overtime.

After a goalless overtime period, the Red Wings eventually prevailed in the shootout. Meanwhile, Patrick Kane, the Red Wings' newcomer, was sensational, scoring three points (two goals and an assist), including a goal in the shootout.

Here's what the three-time Stanley Cup said following the shootout win:

“I think sometimes when you’re in a slump you just need something to go your way,” Kane said (via NHL.com). “Obviously we had a great start, but it starts becoming maybe 5-3, 5-4, maybe a little doubt creeps in, but I thought we did a great job of hanging in there.

Big goal by ‘Larks’ to make it 6-6, and then [we] get another point in the shootout. So, nice to get a win and kind of feel good about ourselves.”

Alongside Kane, Alex DeBrincat accumulated three points, while captain Dylan Larkin contributed two points in the matchup. Goaltender James Reimer conceded six goals with a.860 SV%.

What's next for Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings?

After fully recovering from the hip resurfacing surgery, Patrick Kane joined the Detroit Red Wings earlier in December by signing a one-year, $2.75 million deal.

This marked the third team for the three-time Stanley Cup winner in his career, having previously played for the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers. Kane has notched up nine points (four goals and five assists) over as many games with the Red Wings this season.

With the win on the night, the Red Wings snapped their four-game losing streak. They are fifth in the Atlantic Division with 36 points (16-13-4) after 33 games. Overall, the Red Wings are 18th in the league standing and two points off the East's Wild Card slot.

Patrick Kane and Red Wings return to action on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.