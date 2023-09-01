NHL free agent forward Patrick Kane has provided an exciting update on his recovery following hip resurfacing surgery, hinting at a possible return to the ice ahead of schedule. In an interview with The Associated Press, Kane revealed that he has already been on the ice approximately 20 times since his surgery on June 1, and he seems to be progressing well.

"It’s just exciting to see progression and just feeling better on the ice," Kane stated enthusiastically during the phone interview. "Kind of getting back to my old self, so it’s pretty exciting."

Patrick Kane, a 34-year-old veteran and three-time Stanley Cup winner, is currently on track to return to play, possibly even ahead of the initial recovery projection of four to six months. He is eagerly awaiting an upcoming doctor's appointment where he hopes to receive clearance for contact activities.

The talented forward opted for hip resurfacing surgery to address a persistent injury that had been bothering him over the past year, initially with the Chicago Blackhawks and later with the New York Rangers after a trade.

His performance last season was hindered by this injury, resulting in a dip in his production. However, his numbers improved after joining the Rangers, where he contributed significantly in both the regular season and the playoffs.

As he continues his rehabilitation, Kane has chosen to adhere to the six-month recovery timetable, despite the possibility of returning earlier. He expressed his desire to ensure he reaches peak condition before making a comeback, emphasizing,

“I think we’re at the point now where, I mean, could I come back early? Yeah, probably, But does it make sense? You know, it might be better to take the full time and just make sure I’m at 105-110% instead of just 90-95. But it’s a lot better than I was last year.”

Patrick Kane's NHL Future

When it comes to his future in the NHL, Patrick Kane is remaining patient and open to offers. With training camps for NHL teams set to open in three weeks, he anticipates fielding offers from interested teams. However, he also hinted at the possibility of making a move sooner if an enticing offer and situation arise.

Kane's illustrious career includes impressive achievements such as being the second-highest scorer among U.S.-born players, with an impressive total of 1,237 points. He played a pivotal role in the Chicago Blackhawks' Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013, and 2015 and was recognized with the Hart Trophy as the league MVP in 2016.

Patrick Kane's decision to undergo hip resurfacing surgery puts him in a select group of NHL players who have opted for this procedure in recent times. Notably, Washington's Nicklas Backstrom and Carl Hagelin also underwent similar surgeries to address hip issues, with Backstrom returning to play after seven months. Unfortunately, Hagelin announced his retirement due to a lingering eye injury.