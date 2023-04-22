Patrick Kane is excited to play his first playoff home game in front of the electrifying Madison Sqaure Garden crowd

For Rangers forward Patrick Kane, tonight will be his first playoff game at the Garden, and he seems very excited. The New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils will face off at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Patrick Kane on playing his first playoff game at the Garden tonight:

"Can’t wait. You hear a lot about it, but I haven’t experienced it yet, so I’m looking forward to tonight."

While Kane is excited for the matchup, the Devils are most likely nervous. After finishing the regular season as one of the top teams in the NHL, they shockingly trailed the series 2-0. Their quickness and defensive structure, which helped them throughout the season, have been missing in the playoffs. Vitek Vanecek, the goaltender, has also struggled, with a save percentage of less than .850 in the first two games.

The Rangers, on the other hand, could not be more pleased with their performance. They have outscored the Devils 9-2 in their first two games and have the opportunity to sweep one of the Cup contenders on their home ice. If the Devils hope to turn the series around, they will need to return to their dominant style of play and do better goaltending.

The question remains: Will the Devils stick with Vanecek in Game 3, or will they give 22-year-old Akira Schmid his playoff debut? Schmid had an excellent first season with the Devils, finishing with a .922 save percentage and a 9-5-2 record.

For Patrick Kane, it will be a memorable night, but for the Devils, it could be a make-or-break moment in their playoff run.

More on Patrick Kane's impactful career, bagging many awards.

Patrick Kane is a name that every hockey fan recognizes. The American-born right winger is considered to be one of the greatest players in the NHL today. He currently plays for the New York Rangers.

Kane was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks as the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He quickly became one of the team's top scorers and helped lead them to three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015. In 2013, he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs, cementing his place in Blackhawks history.

In the 2015-16 NHL season, he won both the Hart Memorial Trophy as the most valuable player and the Art Ross Trophy as the scoring champion. He was the first American-born player to win the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy.

