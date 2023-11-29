Patrick Kane Fantasy outlook: Should you pick new Red Wings star for your fantasy team?

Patrick Kane finally signed with an NHL team for the 2023-24 season. Kane had undergone hip surgery in the off-season, and the plan was to wait until he was healthy to sign, as he also wanted to see what the playoff picture would look like.

After weeks of speculation, Kane signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings. Immediately, many wondered if he's worth a spot on your fantasy team.

In some leagues, it's likely that people drafted Patrick Kane late to stash him on the injured reserve while he heals up. When he's healthy, Kane is one of the best players in the NHL, so he's worth picking for your fantasy team if he's available in free agency.

Why Patrick Kane could have success in Detroit

Some fantasy hockey players may have worry about Patrick Kane and his health, as in the last few years, he hasn't been the same player.

However, the hope for many fans is that after the hip surgery, Kane will return to form, but he's in a good spot with the Detroit Red Wings.

First off, Kane is reuniting with Alex DeBrincat, as the two had a ton of chemistry with each other with the Chicago Blackhawks. DeBrincat has already said that he's excited to play with Kane again and expects the two to get back to form.

“Maybe it’s not going to click right away, but I don’t expect it to take a crazy amount of time. I think we know who each other are as players, where we like to be. I think it’s going to take some time. Nothing really clicks that easily.”

Along with reuniting with Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane should be getting plenty of minutes along with power play time.

Kane will get plenty of opportunity to record points, as well as power-play points, which is great for your fantasy team. So, as long as he's available in your league, it's worth adding him ASAP.