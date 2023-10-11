Patrick Kane Fantasy Projection: Is free agent worth the risk for 2023/24 NHL season?

Patrick Kane has been one of the NHL's best players for years, but he still hasn't signed with an NHL team. He underwent surgery this off-season and had told teams he wouldn't sign with anyone until he was completely healthy. He also wants to see what the playoff picture looks like as Kane is hoping to sign with a Stanley Cup contending team.

However, with Kane not playing, is he worth having on your fantasy hockey team?

As of right now, Kane can be placed on the IR spot as he is injured, so it would be smart to draft him and stash him on your IR until he is back.

However, if your league only has one IR spot and someone else on your team gets injured, it then makes that decision more difficult. But, Kane should be back by November or December as he told The Associated Press,

"It's just exciting to see progression and just feeling better on the ice,'' Kane said by phone. Kind of getting back to my old self, so it's pretty exciting... I think we're at the point now where, I mean, could I come back early? Yeah, probably. But does it make sense? You know, it might be better to take the full time and just make sure I'm at 105-110% instead of just 90-95. But it's a lot better than I was last year.''

As of right now, it's uncertain who and when Patrick Kane will sign. But, who he signs with will be a major factor in his fantasy projection. If he goes to a team where he gets power play time and is on the first line, he will be a great fantasy pickup.

But, if Kane does struggle as he did last season, then he likely isn't worth holding onto in fantasy hockey. However, right now, it is smart to have Kane on your team and on an IR spot.

Patrick Kane's stats

Last season, Patrick Kane split his time between the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers. He had skated in 73 games and recorded just 57 points in the season.

In the year prior, Kane skated in 78 games and recorded 92 points to show how dominant he can be. Overall in his career, Kane has played in 1,180 games and has recorded 1,237 points in his career.