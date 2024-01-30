Patrick Kane injury update: Detroit Red Wings star shares when he hopes to return to ice

The Detroit Red Wings' Patrick Kane has finally shared some updates on his injury status and expressed his optimism about returning to the ice soon. Addressing reporters after Tuesday's practice, Kane clarified that the injury is not related to his hip, which is a positive development.

Responding to a question about the relief regarding his non-hip-related injury, Kane said:

"No, no, nothing with the hip, which is good. The hip feels really good, to be honest with you. So at the same time, it's frustrating when the hip's feeling good. Something else comes up and shows up. But I guess I try to find the positives in every situation. And maybe it gives me a few weeks to let everything settle down."

Patrick Kane further added:

"I think I played 19 games there in a pretty short amount of time. So I get some rest. Obviously, we had the break coming up. And then it should be good to go after that. I don't see any reason why I wouldn't be able to come back after the break."

The 35-year-old forward, who has contributed seven goals and nine assists in 19 games with the Red Wings this season, anticipates being back in the lineup on February 10 against Vancouver.

With Patrick Kane's veteran leadership playing a crucial role in guiding the young Detroit team, his impending return after the break adds optimism and strength to the Red Wings' playoff aspirations.

Red Wings won in their last game amid Patrick Kane's absence

Dylan Larkin's milestone night, scoring his 200th and 201st career goals, propelled the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Larkin's 11-game points streak and team-leading 22 goals contributed to Detroit's impressive 9-2-1 record in their last 12 games. Reflecting on reaching the 200-goal mark, Larkin said (via CBS News):

“It’s huge. Pretty honored to do it at home. Something that you can look back and be proud of. To do it against that team, a win like we had tonight, it was a great night.”

Detroit coach Derek Lalonde praised goalie Alex Lyon's performance, stating:

“Our goalie tonight was amazing.”

Despite an initial goal conceded, Lyon's stellar play in the second and third periods secured the win. The Red Wings led 3-2 after the first period, with goals from Jake Walman, Joe Veleno and Andrew Copp. Larkin sealed the victory with an empty-netter, capping off a memorable night.