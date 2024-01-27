Patrick Kane injury update: Insider provides latest on veteran winger's predicted return timeline  

Detroit Red Wings' star forward Patrick Kane has been out of play due to a lower-body injury, and fans are anxiously waiting to know when he will be back on ice.

According to Coach Derek Lalonde, there is a glimmer of hope for Kane's return:

"There is still a chance we’ll see Patrick Kane on Wednesday vs. OTT."

Expand Tweet

The anticipation for Kane's comeback has been fueled by recent comments from the coaching staff, giving fans something to look forward to in the upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators.

Kane's absence has been felt in the last five games, dating back to his injury during the opening period against Toronto on Jan 14th. The 35-year-old forward has been a crucial asset for the Red Wings this season, contributing seven goals, nine assists and firing 63 shots on goal in 19 games.

Despite the optimism surrounding Kane's return, it's worth noting that he will not be in action during the Saturday matchup against Vegas.

Kane's journey with the Detroit Red Wings began when he signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract on November 28th of the previous year. With the game against Ottawa approaching, it is still Patrick Kane’s potential return that remains central to speculation.

Patrick Kane's Red Wings dominated Flyers

The Detroit Red Wings secured a 3-0 victory over the struggling Philadelphia Flyers, with goaltender Alex Lyon earning his third career shutout by making 30 saves.

Andrew Copp reached a significant milestone, scoring his 100th goal, while Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider contributed goals during Detroit's dominant second period.

Seider emphasized the team's determination to bounce back from their previous loss, stating:

“We knew we screwed up the Dallas game, and we had to be better tonight. This keeps us in the (playoff) race and gives us a little bit more confidence.”

Copp's goal, a short-handed effort, and Larkin's extension of his points streak to 10 games added to the team's offensive success, and Lucas Raymond's two assists further highlighted their cohesive play.

Coach Derek Lalonde praised Lyon's performance, noting:

“He’s playing quiet hockey. He doesn’t give up rebounds, he gets whistles, and he makes the proper play on puck handles. He takes away a lot of the chaos.”

On the other side, Flyers coach John Tortorella acknowledged the team's offensive struggles, stating:

“We’re struggling to make plays. We doubled them in shot attempts, I think we had 75 shot attempts. A number of them went wide and blocked shots, they did a good job there. But we’re just not developing much offense.”