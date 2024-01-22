Patrick Kane injury update: Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde reveals latest possible return timeline for veteran forward

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane is currently struggling with a lower-body injury that has kept him off the ice for the past three games, or essentially four considering he got injured during his second shift on Jan. 14 in a 4-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Despite concerns about the nature of the injury, there seems to be a silver lining, as the latest update from Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde suggests that the news is not necessarily bad.

During a recent visit to the doctor on Sunday for evaluation, it remains uncertain whether Kane received a positive prognosis. Lalonde expressed cautious optimism:

"I think he'll probably get on the ice sometime this week, but we'll have a better feel probably when we get a practice in and go from there. I would hope to have him before the (All-Star) break, if not, I’d be comfortable we’d have him after the break.”

The coach is hopeful that Kane may return to the lineup before the upcoming All-Star break, scheduled from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, and if not, he remains comfortable anticipating Kane's return shortly after the break.

The Red Wings have four games lined up before the All-Star break, with their first game post-break scheduled for Feb. 10 against the Vancouver Canucks at home. Lalonde emphasized that the injury is unrelated to Patrick Kane's offseason hip resurfacing surgery:

"He’s done some quality things away from the rink, he just hasn’t skated yet."

Since joining the Red Wings on Nov. 28, Patrick Kane made a significant impact, notching seven goals and nine assists in just 19 games. The chemistry he has developed with linemates Alex DeBrincat, his former Chicago teammate, and J.T. Compher, the team's center, has been noteworthy.

Red Wings won 2-1 over Lightning in Patrick Kane's absence

Despite a dominant third period with a 19-4 shot advantage, the Tampa Bay Lightning couldn't convert opportunities, falling 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Andrei Vasilevskiy's outstanding saves kept the Lightning in the game.

Alex Lyon's solid performance, saving 28 of 29 shots, proved pivotal for Detroit. Victor Hedman opened the scoring for Tampa Bay, but Lucas Raymond's goal leveled the score in the first period.

Daniel Sprong's second-period goal secured the Red Wings' lead. The Lightning's five-game win streak ended, and they now head to Philadelphia to face the Flyers, aiming to rebound on Tuesday and conclude their road trip.