Patrick Kane injury: What happened to Detroit Red Wings forward? 

The Detroit Red Wings suffered a major injury setback to veteran Patrick Kane during Sunday's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kane sustained a lower-body injury during the first period of the matchup, and the team announced that he would not be returning to finish the rest of the game.

"UPDATE: Patrick Kane (lower body injury) will not return tonight."

Although it is not clear how Kane got injured, there was a sequence in the first period where the 35-year-old had an awkward collision with the Pontus Holmberg, which resulted in Kane landing on his hip.

Before exiting the game, Kane clocked 1:07 minutes of ice time. Kane only returned to the ice last month after recovering from hip surgery.

The Red Wings head coach, Derek Lalonde, provided an update on Kane's injury and said it doesn't appear to be related to his hip, but he will have to wait for further updates on the player:

"I don’t think it’s related to his hip, but again, I don’t have all the information on it yet," he said.

Fans could expect to hear an update on the severity of Kane's injury before the Red Wings face the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. This season, Kane has notched up 16 points through seven goals and nine assists in 19 games.

How many seasons has Patrick Kane played in the NHL?

Detroit Red Wings v Anaheim Ducks

The 35-year-old veteran was drafted with the first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL draft.

He donned the Hawks jersey for sixteen seasons and helped the team win three Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013, and 2017.

After his legendary spell with the Hawks, Patrick Kane joined the New York Rangers and played a brief stint of 19 games in the 2022–23 season.

The 35-year-old underwent a hip resurfacing injury during the offseason and made his return by signing for the Detroit Red Wings on a one-year, $2.75 million deal in November last year.

Overall, Kane has played seventeen seasons in his NHL career, recording 1,253 points (458 goals and 795 assists) in 1,198 games.