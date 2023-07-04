Patrick Kane landing spots updated: Which teams can still pay former Blackhawks star the most money?

NHL contenders will find it difficult to sign Patrick Kane as a free agent because of his recent hip resurfacing surgery. Teams must take into account his rehabilitation schedule because even if his potential effect on the ice is still great, he might not return to full strength until the second half of the regular season.

The Buffalo Sabres and the Dallas Stars have both emerged as candidates to sign the former Blackhawks standout. Let's look at these teams and see whether they can give Kane a lucrative contract.

#1 Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have expressed interest in Patrick Kane as they look to bolster their roster for a championship run. With an already talented lineup, Kane's offensive prowess and playoff experience could provide a significant boost to their scoring depth. The Stars should carefully assess their financial flexibility to make a compelling offer that aligns with their long-term goals.

#2 Buffalo Sabres

Another compelling possibility for Kane could be a return to his hometown of Buffalo to join the Sabres. While the Sabres may not be immediate contenders, Kane's presence could provide a significant boost to the team's offense and serve as a mentor to their young core. Buffalo would need to evaluate their salary cap situation and their long-term plans before making a substantial offer.

The Dallas Stars and the Buffalo Sabres have both surfaced as prospective landing locations for Kane as he considers his free-agent choices. His scoring skill and postseason expertise might be advantageous for the Stars as they pursue a championship run.

On the other side, a heartfelt return to the Buffalo Sabres might offer Kane the chance to have an influence and guide the young players. To make competing offers to hire Kane, both parties must carefully assess their financial flexibility and long-term strategies.

In the end, the choice will be made by weighing the team's overall objectives, the desire to acquire an impact player and financial factors.

New York Rangers Secure Patrick Kane in 2023 NHL entry draft

Patrick Kane, the long-time Chicago Blackhawks star, embarked on a new chapter in his career on February 28, 2023, as he was traded to the New York Rangers alongside prospect Cooper Zech. In exchange, the Blackhawks received a conditional second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, a fourth-round pick, and defenseman Andy Welinski. To facilitate the trade, the Rangers also sent a fifth-round selection in the 2025 draft to the Arizona Coyotes.

Kane quickly made an impact, recording 12 points in 19 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he contributed with one goal and five assists, although the Rangers ultimately fell short. Kane's season ended with successful hip resurfacing surgery, leading to a 4-6 month recovery period.

