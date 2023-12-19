"Patrick Kane made this team worse": Detroit Red Wings fans critical of latest Stanley Cup champion's addition after sixth loss in seven games

Detroit Red Wings fans on X blame Patrick Kane for the 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at home on Monday night. The Ducks dominated the home team from the start. They were up 3-0 after the first period, and a fourth goal in quick frame of the second period made it 4-0.

However, the Red Wings remained composed and resilient, orchestrating a comeback to make it 4-3. Both teams put on a show, but the Ducks came out on top with two crucial points.

Patrick Kane, who joined Detroit earlier this month, notched up two points in the game. Meanwhile, the Red Wings have now lost six of their last seven games.

Expand Tweet

Fans were disappointed with the team's performance and took to X to express their thoughts, with some blaming Kane's addition for the Red Wings' recent decline. One tweeted:

"Idk but ever since Kane signing we have been horrific"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Patrick Kane and Red Wings lost to Ducks at home

On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings hosted the Anaheim Ducks at home in Little Caesars Arena. The Ducks thwarted the home side with a dramatic 4-3 win.

In the first period, at 2:23, Radko Gudas put the Ducks up 1-0. Just over six minutes later, Pavel Mintyuko gave the visitors a two-goal advantage. Two minutes before the end of the first, the Anaheim Ducks capitalized on the powerplay, with Adam Henrique making it 3-0.

The Ducks dominance continued in the second period. Troy Terry made it 4-0 with just 1:48 minutes into the play. However, following the goal, the Red Wings orchestrated a brilliant comeback, with Jeff Petry cutting the Ducks lead to 4-1.

Coming into the third period, at the 7:17 mark, Alex DeBrincat made it 4-2 after firing home Patrick Kane's assist on a powerplay for his 400th career point. DeBrincat scored his second of the night on the powerplay goal for the 4-3 final.

DeBrincat had two goals, while Shayne Gostisbehere and Kane accumulated two points each for the Red Wings. For the Ducks' win, Adam Henrique and Terry had two points apiece, while Leo Carlsson scored a point in the matchup.