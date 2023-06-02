Former Stanley Cup champion Ken Daneyko has spoken out about the recent injury news surrounding NHL star Patrick Kane. The Chicago Blackhawks legend, who spent the second half of the season with the New York Rangers, underwent hip surgery that will sideline him for the next 4-6 months. Despite the setback, Daneyko believes that the rest could be beneficial for Kane both physically and mentally.

NHL Network @NHLNetwork



What does this mean for the 34-year-old's career?



@BillPidto | @KenDaneykoMSG | #NYR | #NHLTonight Patrick Kane will be out for about 4-6 months following a hip resurfacing procedure.What does this mean for the 34-year-old's career? Patrick Kane will be out for about 4-6 months following a hip resurfacing procedure.What does this mean for the 34-year-old's career?@BillPidto | @KenDaneykoMSG | #NYR | #NHLTonight https://t.co/EpkFQvItbs

Kane, who will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, had been playing through various ailments during the playoffs since being acquired by the Rangers. Daneyko suggests that the time off will allow Kane to fully recover and rejuvenate himself. He also highlights that the delay in signing a new contract will give other teams the opportunity to assess their situations and potentially make a move for Kane once he is healthy.

"I think rest might be good for Patrick Kane, even mentally. He's had so much success in his career. Obviously was playing through a lot in the playoffs for the New York Rangers and when they acquired him as well. So, obviously he won't sign a contract in the off season. Maybe, they'll wait a little bit and when he gets healthy, I think he will be rejuvenated and ready to go." Daneyko Said

Although the 34-year-old forward may not reach his previous goal-scoring heights, Daneyko emphasizes that Kane can still be a valuable asset for a contender, providing production and veteran experience. In the 2022-23 season, Kane recorded 21 goals and 36 assists in 73 games split between Chicago and New York.

With an expected return to the ice in December at the latest, Kane's absence is not considered overly detrimental. In fact, addressing the lingering hip issue is seen as a positive step towards prolonging his career. The doctors are optimistic that Kane can continue playing for many more years.

"And that will give other teams the opportunity to see where their team is at, come November, December." Daneyko Said

You just wish and hope for the best moving forward. That he can come back fully recovered and still be that Patrick Kane." He added

The hope is that Patrick Kane will recover fully from his surgery and return as the formidable player he has always been. Ken Daneyko and many others believe that the rest and rehabilitation will benefit Kane, allowing him to contribute to a team with a favorable situation once he is back on the ice.

Patrick Kane's Productive Season with the New York Rangers

Patrick Kane's season with the New York Rangers in the 2022-2023 NHL season showcased his enduring talent and ability to contribute offensively. In 73 regular-season games, Kane notched 21 goals and 36 assists for a total of 57 points. While his goal-scoring output may not have reached previous heights, his playmaking skills remained evident as he helped set up his teammates.

Despite the solid offensive numbers, Kane found himself with a minus-22 rating, indicating challenges on the defensive end. However, it's important to note that plus-minus can be influenced by various factors beyond an individual player's control.

In the playoffs, Kane appeared in seven games, contributing one goal and five assists for six points. Although the Rangers were unable to advance deep into the postseason, Kane made his presence felt on the score sheet.

Poll : 0 votes