Patrick Kane pays a touching tribute to late Jimmy Buffet

In a heartfelt and touching gesture, American professional ice hockey right winger Patrick Kane took to X to pay tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who passed away at the age of 76.

Kane's tweet was filled with nostalgia as he reminisced about the moments he shared with Buffett, both backstage and onstage, including celebrating with the Stanley Cup. The post was captioned,

"RIP to a legend. Some of the best nights ever backstage and onstage with you and the Stanley Cup! Always thought there would be another one. Cheers Jimmy!"

Kane's mention of the Stanley Cup in his tribute suggests that he and Buffett had formed a special bond through their shared experiences with this prestigious trophy.

Patrick Kane provides a significant clue regarding his NHL comeback following surgery

Patrick Kane has shared an encouraging update on his recovery following a hip resurfacing surgery, hinting at a potential return to the ice earlier than expected.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Kane disclosed that he has already skated approximately 20 times since undergoing surgery on June 1, and he appears to be making good progress.

He said:

"It’s just exciting to see progression and just feeling better on the ice. Kind of getting back to my old self, so it’s pretty exciting."

The 34-year-old veteran, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, is currently on a path to return to play, potentially ahead of the initial recovery estimate of four to six months. He is eagerly anticipating an upcoming medical evaluation where he hopes to receive approval for engaging in contact activities.

Kane decided to undergo hip resurfacing surgery to address a lingering injury that had been troubling him for the past year, initially with the Chicago Blackhawks and later with the New York Rangers. This injury had a noticeable impact on his performance during the previous season, leading to a decrease in his productivity.

While continuing his rehabilitation, Kane has chosen to adhere to the recommended six-month recovery timeline despite the possibility of returning earlier. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring he reaches peak physical condition before making his comeback, stating,

"I think we’re at the point now where, I mean, could I come back early? Yeah, probably. But does it make sense? You know, it might be better to take the full time and just make sure I’m at 105-110% instead of just 90-95. But it’s a lot better than I was last year."