In a recent video shared by the New York Rangers on Twitter, star forward Patrick Kane can be heard heaping praise on teammate Mika Zibanejad. The video was captioned "MVP Mika magic up close >>>", highlighting the importance of Zibanejad's contributions to the team.

Kane spoke highly of Zibanejad's skills, calling him "an unbelievable player" and emphasizing his ability to create turnovers and be strong on the puck. He said:

He's special. He's an unbelievable player. Yeah, I think you know, he's good. And you know, I remember just like kind of looking at the box score of the Rangers..

He also noted Zibanejad's consistency, pointing out that he's always a factor on the ice and a player to watch out for.

"…you always see Zibanejad. He's just playing within the last couple of games. He just creates turnovers, strong on the puck, he makes good plays with the puck. He just does everything so he's so special, so gifted," Kane said in the video."

These comments are a strong testament to Zibanejad's importance to the Rangers' success this season. As one of the team's top offensive threats, he's consistently shown the ability to create scoring opportunities and make a difference on the ice.

Zibanejad's playmaking ability and hockey IQ have been critical components of the Rangers' success this season, and his teammates have taken notice. With the support of players like Kane, he will continue to be a key player to watch as the Rangers make a push for the playoffs.

A look at Patrick Kane's performance this NHL season.

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Patrick Kane put together another outstanding season in the NHL in 2022-23. He has scored a total of 57 points on 21 goals and 36 assists over the course of 72 games played.

Kane continued to show why he's one of the league's top talents, consistently delivering impressive performances throughout the season. He finished the year with a plus/minus rating of -20, due to the challenges faced on the ice.

His strong shooting ability was also a key factor in his success this season. He took a total of 225 shots on goal, resulting in a shooting percentage of 9.3%.

Patrick Kane's performance with the New York Rangers has been somewhat underwhelming. In 18 games played, he has recorded just 12 points on 5 goals and 7 assists.

While it's still early in his tenure with the Rangers, there may be some validity to in his struggle to find his place on the team after being traded from the Chicago Blackhawks.

