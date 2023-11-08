Patrick Kane's agent drops major update on injury return, hints multiple teams interested in signing veteran

As the NHL season progresses, the hockey world is abuzz with the news of Patrick Kane's impending return. The Chicago Blackhawks superstar has been a household name in the league for years, and now, his agent, Pat Brisson, has dropped a major update on Kane's injury recovery and potential return to the ice.

Pat Brisson told The Athletic, offering fans and the hockey community a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes negotiations.

"We're starting to speak with teams about the opportunities, talking to coaches and GMs. It's kind of like the interview period we used to have for July 1. That's what we're starting to do here."

This revelation signifies that Kane and his camp are actively exploring their options, considering potential fits with other NHL franchises. Kane, an incredibly talented and highly sought-after player, undoubtedly has a wealth of teams interested in his services. The prospect of him hitting the open market is enticing for many organizations looking to add a proven star to their roster.

Brisson further revealed:

“No rush. We’re feeling things out. We’re managing it as we get through it.”

He added:

“From a medical standpoint, he’s looking good. He’s feeling good. He’s getting closer and closer.”

Patrick Kane's journey back to the ice has not been without its challenges. He underwent hip surfacing surgery on June 1, a procedure to improve his mobility and overall health.

The fact that he is close to being medically cleared is an encouraging sign for both Kane and the teams interested in acquiring his services. Once he's fully cleared, he can resume his high-level play and continue to be a dynamic presence on the ice.

As one of the league's premier talents, Patrick Kane's return to the NHL is exciting for fans and a good prospect for teams looking to bolster their rosters.

Patrick Kane's journey after being traded by Blackhawks

After an illustrious 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane's time with the team ended on February 28, 2023. He and prospect Cooper Zech were traded to the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, a fourth-round pick, and defenseman Andy Welinski.

This trade reunited Kane with former teammate Artemi Panarin. Kane performed well with the Rangers, tallying 12 points in 19 regular-season games and contributing in the postseason.

Unfortunately, the Rangers were eliminated in the first round by the New Jersey Devils. Following the playoff exit, Kane underwent successful hip resurfacing surgery, necessitating a four-six month recovery period.