Former Chicago Blackhawks coach Denis Savard unwittingly played a role in potentially thwarting star athlete Patrick Kane's chance at a connection with Taylor Swift.

The revelation surfaced during NBC Sports Chicago's broadcast of a Blackhawks game, where Savard recounted an incident from Kane's early years in the league.

Savard, who coached the team from 2006 to 2009, shared that he didn't impose many rules on his young team. However, one directive revolved around post-game routines, specifically the team bus departure. Savard said:

“I said to the trainers, make sure all the players are on the bus. I want to be the last one on the bus, and once I get on the bus, that way we go.”

The incident in question occurred after a win against the Nashville Predators, likely in 2008, where Kane's defensive lapse led to the lone goal the team conceded.

Savard, already displeased with Kane's play, spotted him engaged in conversation with two girls outside the team bus. The coach, determined to maintain discipline, promptly intervened, asking Kane to board the bus immediately.

“I stop, and I go, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Let’s go now, No, no. Excuse me, ladies, they’re rules on a hockey team. He needs to be on the bus now.” Savard recounted, emphasizing the urgency to adhere to team rules.

Despite Patrick Kane's reluctance, he complied and joined the rest of the team on the bus. The incident led to a conversation between Kane and his coach the next day.

"He goes, 'Savy.' I said, 'What’s up?' He goes, 'So you know, last night?' He goes, 'That was Taylor Swift,'" Savard revealed.

Unaware of Swift's burgeoning fame at the time, Savard admitted,

"I go OK. I don’t care."

What is Patrick Kane up to now?

Swift, now a global music icon, was in the early stages of her mega-stardom back then. Her subsequent rise saw her win 12 Grammy Awards, creating a buzz in both the sports and music worlds.

Meanwhile, Patrick Kane, who went on to win three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, dons the jersey of the Detroit Red Wings after a brief stint with the New York Rangers last season.